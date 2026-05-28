The Weekenders: The Cult-Classic That (Finally) Made Its Way to Disney+

It seems that every generation has a forgotten favorite show from their youth. One that isn’t always at the forefront of your brain until someone pulls the obscure reference and the dopamine hit from a blast of nostalgia takes over.

For a generation in the early aughts, they had animated shows to obsess over like Kim Possible, The Proud Family, Recess and more from Disney. Funny though, all of those are readily accessible on streaming (like Disney+) or have even been revived with newer episodes on Disney Channel. I could pull out some rare gems too from the same era - Dave the Barbarian, House of Mouse and Buzz Lightyear of Star Command come to mind immediately - that aren’t as easily found. However, there is one series I can bring up that will give a generation that nostalgic blast - that at long last - IS available on Disney+. In fact, if you Google “forgotten Disney shows,” this one is the first title listed.

The Weekenders.

For four seasons, fans would tune in and catch up with four middle school-aged best friends in Bahia Bay, California, and what they’ve been up to for the weekend. There was Tino Tonitini (Jason Marsden), Carver Descartes (Phil LaMarr), Lor MacQuarrie (Grey DeLisle) , and Tish Katsufrakis (Kath Soucie), who would gather and navigate their freedom and chaos of a weekend in the fictional town.

That was one of the most unique aspects of the show - its structure. Each and every episode would start on a Friday afternoon and end on Sunday night. We’d be introduced to whatever adventure, chaos, or problem on the Friday, escalate it on the Saturday, and resolve it by the end of Sunday, ahead of school on Monday. The school itself was rarely shown.

Get it? The Weekenders.

Each of the characters, like other animated series of the era and even to this day, fit into an archetype. Tino was the anxious, sarcastic narrator who frequently broke the fourth wall. Lor was the athletic tomboy. Carver was confident and image-conscious, and Tish was the hyper-intelligent overachiever. Each week fans would gather around their television after the series’ debut in February of 2000, originally watching it as it aired on the ultra-popular programming block, Disney’s One Saturday Morning. Later, the series would move to Disney’s One Too on the UPN network, and eventually moved to Toon Disney to round out its four-season run (more on that a little later).





Along with the unique structure of the show, fans remember the series for a number of other reasons. The theme song, “Livin’ for the Weekend” was a catchy tune, performed by Wayne Brady. Unlike other cartoons, the characters changed clothes every week. But one of the biggest things the series might be known for is an interesting gimmick - and I don’t mean the weekend structure.

Each episode would visit the groups’ favorite pizza place, which inexplicably had a new theme every episode. Known only as “The Pizza Guy” (voiced by Jeff Bennett), the restaurant would take on a new look each visit - maybe themed as Pirates, volcanoes, sci-fi, and a myriad of other options. The Pizza Guy is easily one of the show’s most memorable and beloved running gags, with the character completely committing to each theme in each episode. The Pizza Guy and his restaurant are always among one of the first things mentioned when anybody brings up The Weekenders.

Over the years, especially after ending its run, the series adapted a cult-classic status. Running from 2000 - 2004, The Weekenders lived largely in the shadow of other Disney animated hits.

However, unlike some of those other series, those who could find the series ahead of its arrival on Disney+ (thanks to an exclusive Disney Movie Club physical media release and the rare, we’ll say “unofficial” episode copies, some of which are on YouTube) say it has aged far better in the last 20-odd years as opposed to other shows of the era.

While the animation is of the era - think Rocket Power, As Told by Ginger - there are unique elements to it as well. The aforementioned costume changes on the characters made the show feel almost like a live-action tween series, and made the world feel lived in and modern.

The character animation also emphasized more body language and conversational gestures as opposed to outrageous and over the top stylization and poses like say, Ed, Edd n Eddy, or even The Powerpuff Girls, keeping the series relatively grounded in a real world, even though it’s animated.

The friendships were believable, there wasn’t high-stakes drama all the time, and the dialogue actually felt like how kids talked. It dealt with real issues - like divorced parents, cultural identity and the stress caused by a Monday morning math test.

To put it in terms closer to my era - Doug might be the closest ancestor to the series, as everything was character driven and even mundane everyday problems were treated as something important. The Weekenders differed though, moving quicker through its stories and with sharper dialogue - but that could be because it reflected youth culture of the early ‘00s, not of the early ‘90s.

Now, the series can be found in full on Disney+. All 39 episodes across four seasons. However, there’s a bit of a catch. Season one featured 8 episodes, 2 featured 13 episodes, 3 featured 13 episodes, and 4 rounded out the series with an additional 5 episodes. Crazy when you think about the animated series on Disney Channel today that get a full season of sometimes 30 episodes. The numbers for The Weekenders stray quite a bit from the actual production order, so that’s why when you load up Disney+ to watch it - you will find only TWO seasons, though all the episodes are there.

You can catch The Weekenders now as a great throwback, or be introduced to the show for the very first time, streaming now on Disney+.

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