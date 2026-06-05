Hulu Orders "The Cable Guy"-Inspired Comedy Pilot Starring Jake Johnson and Damon Wayans Jr.

The former New Girl co-stars reunite for a modern take on the cult classic, updating Chip Douglas' obsession-fueled friendship for the streaming era.

Thirty years after The Cable Guy first introduced audiences to one of Jim Carrey's most memorable and unsettling characters, Hulu is bringing the concept back for a new generation. The streamer has officially ordered a comedy pilot inspired by the 1996 cult classic, with former New Girl co-stars Jake Johnson and Damon Wayans Jr. set to headline the project in a highly anticipated reunion.

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While the new series draws inspiration from the original film, Hulu's take is not a remake. Instead, the project aims to do what acclaimed adaptations like Fargo accomplished by honoring the source material while creating a fresh story for television. The result is a modern reimagining that updates the film's themes of loneliness, obsession, and friendship for the streaming era, according to Deadline.

Written by Rob Rosell (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Cobra Kai veterans Joe Piarulli and Luan Thomas, the untitled comedy follows old-school cable technician Chip Douglas, played by Johnson, who finds himself increasingly isolated in a world dominated by streaming services and algorithms. When Steven Stephens, played by Wayans Jr., calls to have his cable service restored, Chip sees an opportunity to reconnect with a childhood friend he has never forgotten.

At first, the relationship provides something both men are missing. But as fans of the original film might expect, Chip's enthusiasm gradually crosses the line into obsession, setting the stage for a darkly comedic exploration of modern male friendship.

The premise cleverly updates the original movie's central concept for 2026. In 1996, cable television was king and a cable installer had direct access to customers' homes and personal lives. Today, with streaming platforms dominating entertainment consumption, the idea of an old-school cable technician struggling to find relevance offers a unique backdrop for satire while maintaining the unsettling charm that made the original film memorable.

The project also reunites Johnson and Wayans Jr., whose chemistry helped make New Girl one of television's most beloved sitcoms. Their history on the Fox comedy is well known among fans. Wayans Jr. appeared in the pilot as Coach but temporarily exited when ABC unexpectedly renewed Happy Endings. Rather than recasting the role, the producers introduced Lamorne Morris as Winston while leaving the pilot intact. Wayans Jr. eventually returned in later seasons, becoming a series regular and fan favorite alongside Johnson's Nick Miller.

Their reunion alone is likely to generate significant excitement among longtime New Girl viewers, many of whom have hoped to see the pair collaborate again in a major television project.

The creative team behind the pilot brings extensive comedy experience to the project. Rosell spent multiple seasons as an executive producer on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and previously worked alongside Johnson on New Girl. Piarulli and Thomas are best known for their work across all six seasons of Cobra Kai, where they rose from co-producers to executive producers. Together, the trio brings expertise in both character-driven comedy and long-form storytelling.

The pilot is being produced by Sony Pictures Television and Original Film, the company behind The Boys franchise. Executive producers include Johnson, Wayans Jr., Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Rosell, Piarulli, and Thomas, with the latter two also serving as co-showrunners.

The project marks a notable milestone for Hulu as the streamer continues embracing the traditional pilot model after years of bypassing it in favor of straight-to-series orders. Recent pilot pickups include the Ellen Pompeo-led drama Chicks as well as comedy Lex and drama Durango, signaling a broader investment in development and testing new series concepts.

For Sony Television, the project represents a return to Hulu after previous collaborations including Future Man, Woke, and Shut Eye. It also arrives as the studio continues expanding its comedy slate, which currently includes Twisted Metal at Peacock and several projects in development.

Originally directed by Ben Stiller from a screenplay by Lou Holtz Jr. and produced by Judd Apatow, The Cable Guy starred Jim Carrey as Chip Douglas, an eccentric cable installer who aggressively inserts himself into the life of customer Steven Stephens, played by Matthew Broderick. While the film was initially divisive upon release, earning over $100 million worldwide, it later developed a devoted cult following thanks to its dark humor, social satire, and Carrey's unforgettable performance.

Whether Hulu's adaptation ultimately moves beyond the pilot stage remains to be seen, but the combination of a beloved cult property, a fresh modern premise, and the reunion of Johnson and Wayans Jr. makes it one of the most intriguing comedy projects currently in development. If ordered to series, the show could introduce The Cable Guy to an entirely new generation while giving longtime fans a fresh perspective on one of the 1990s' most unconventional comedies.

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