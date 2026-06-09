Hulu Reveals First Look at "Furious," a New Psychological Thriller Starring Emmy Rossum

Elizabeth Meriwether's upcoming drama follows an FBI agent and a female serial killer whose lives become dangerously intertwined as the pursuit of justice turns personal.

A relentless FBI agent, a serial killer, and a dangerous pursuit that threatens to blur the line between justice and obsession. Hulu has unveiled a first look at its upcoming original thriller Furious, a dark cat-and-mouse drama set to premiere this summer.

What’s Happening:

Created by acclaimed writer and producer Elizabeth Meriwether, the series will debut on July 27 with a three-episode premiere on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the United States, while international audiences can stream the series on Disney+.

New episodes will arrive every Monday leading up to the season finale on August 31.

At the center of the story is FBI agent Alice Black, played by Emmy Rossum, who becomes consumed by the hunt for a mysterious and highly intelligent female serial killer. As Alice digs deeper into the case, the investigation evolves into something far more personal, forcing both women onto intersecting paths that challenge their beliefs about morality, justice, and revenge.

The premise positions Furious as more than a traditional crime procedural. Instead of focusing solely on the pursuit of a killer, the series appears poised to explore the psychological similarities between hunter and hunted. As Alice and her elusive target become increasingly entangled in each other's lives, the distinction between hero and villain begins to fade, creating a tense psychological thriller built on shifting loyalties and moral ambiguity.

Leading the cast is Emmy Rossum, whose television career has spanned everything from critically acclaimed dramas to major streaming projects. Rossum's role as Alice Black places her at the center of what appears to be one of Hulu's most ambitious thriller series of the year.

Joining Rossum is rising star Lola Petticrew, whose role has already sparked speculation among viewers following the first-look announcement. The ensemble cast also includes Scoot McNairy, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, and Jake Lacy, bringing together a group of performers known for their work across prestige television, film, and streaming projects.

Behind the camera, the series boasts an impressive creative team. Elizabeth Meriwether serves as creator, writer, and executive producer. Best known for creating the hit comedy series New Girl, Meriwether's involvement signals a character-driven approach to the thriller genre, balancing suspense with complex emotional storytelling.

Rossum also serves as an executive producer through Composition 8, alongside Ronald Bass, Matt Olmstead, and Sam Hoffman.

Acclaimed director Brian Kirk executive produces the series and directs the first two episodes, helping establish the tone and visual style for the show's opening chapters.

The series is produced by 20th Television and Searchlight Television, two studios that have increasingly become major players in prestige streaming television. Their involvement further positions Furious as a high-profile addition to Hulu's growing lineup of original dramas.

Psychological thrillers centered on serial killers have remained a popular genre for audiences, but Furious appears to be taking a fresh approach by focusing on a female serial killer and the equally driven woman pursuing her. The dynamic offers an opportunity to examine power, trauma, obsession, and justice from perspectives not often explored in traditional crime dramas.

With a compelling premise, an accomplished cast, and a creative team known for character-focused storytelling, Furious is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated new streaming series of the summer. As viewers prepare to meet Alice Black and the killer she's determined to stop, the series promises a suspenseful journey into the gray areas where justice and vengeance collide.

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