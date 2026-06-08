"The Bear" Final Season Trailer Reveals a Restaurant on the Brink

Carmy, Sydney, Richie, and the team face financial ruin, devastating storms, and one last shot at a Michelin star in the fifth and final season of FX's Emmy-winning series.

The pressure has always been intense inside The Bear, but the newly released trailer for the show's fifth and final season suggests the kitchen may finally be reaching its breaking point.

What’s Happening:

FX has unveiled the official trailer for the final chapter of its Emmy-winning culinary dramedy, and the stakes have never been higher for Carmy Berzatto and the team behind Chicago's most chaotic fine-dining restaurant. Between mounting financial troubles, a looming sale of the building, devastating storm damage, and the possibility of losing everything they've worked for, the final season appears ready to put its characters through one last emotional and professional gauntlet.

Season 5 premieres June 25 on Hulu, with all eight episodes dropping at 9 p.m. ET. For the first time in the series' history, the season will also receive a linear airing on FX.

The trailer wastes little time establishing the crisis facing the restaurant. While Richie remains determined to keep the operation running, Uncle Jimmy delivers a devastating blow.

As if financial uncertainty wasn't enough, the trailer also reveals a powerful storm that floods the restaurant, leaving the staff scrambling to save what remains. Water rushes through the space as the crew desperately sweep, mop, and fight to keep the dream alive.

Sydney seems poised to take a larger leadership role as the team rallies around a final push toward success. The trailer features several shots of her directing the kitchen, while Carmy appears to be working alongside the crew in a more supportive role. The dynamic raises new questions about the future of the restaurant and where Carmy fits into it after the shocking events of the Season 4 finale.

According to the official synopsis, Season 5 begins after Sydney, Richie, and Natalie learn that Carmy has stepped away from the food industry and left the restaurant in their hands.

Facing financial collapse, the threat of losing the building, and the aftermath of a destructive storm, the new leadership team must come together for one final service. Their goal is ambitious: earn the Michelin star that has remained just out of reach.

The trailer also confirms the return of several fan-favorite guest stars. Sarah Ramos returns as Jess, Will Poulter reprises his role as chef Luca, and Academy Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis once again appears as Donna Berzatto, Carmy's volatile and emotionally complex mother.

The final season brings an end to one of television's most acclaimed modern series. Since its debut, The Bear has become both a critical and awards-season powerhouse, earning widespread praise for its writing, performances, direction, and realistic portrayal of restaurant culture.

Over its first four seasons, the series has collected more than a dozen Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series and individual acting wins for Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The show has also transformed its ensemble cast into some of television's most sought-after talents.

Jeremy Allen White returns for the farewell season as Carmy Berzatto alongside Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie Jerimovich, and Abby Elliott as Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto.

For a series that has always thrived on tension, chaos, and emotional vulnerability, the final season appears poised to deliver one last unforgettable service. Whether The Bear earns its Michelin star remains to be seen, but if the trailer is any indication, the journey toward that goal may be the most intense course yet.

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