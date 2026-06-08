"Adventure Time: Side Quests" Spinoff Animated Series Gets New Trailer Ahead of Disney+ / Hulu Debut

After a successful ten-season run on Cartoon Network that ended in 2018, the animated series Adventure Time is getting a spinoff entitled Adventure Time: Side Quests that reunites much of the show's original voice cast and will be making its debut on Disney+ and Hulu later this month. Watch the new trailer for Side Quests below!

What's happening:

A new trailer has been released for Warner Bros. TV's animated series Adventure Time: Side Quests, which will debut via Disney+ and Hulu on Monday, June 29 before making its way to Cartoon Network this fall.

before making its way to Cartoon Network this fall. Adventure Time: Side Quests stars the voice talents of Sasha Knight as Finn the Human, John DiMaggio as Jake the Dog, Tom Kenny as Ice King, Olivia Olson as Marceline, and Hynden Walch as Princess Bubblegum, and Niki Yang as BMO.

This is a spinoff of the popular Cartoon Network series Adventure Time, which ran from 2010 to 2018 with much of the same cast, although Finn was originally voiced by Jeremy Shada.

Watch Adventure Time: Side Quests | Official Trailer | Disney+ & Hulu:

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