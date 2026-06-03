New "Disneyland Handcrafted" Behind-the-Scenes Featurette Explores How Construction Audio Was Recreated

This past January, the acclaimed feature-length documentary Disneyland Handcrafted from filmmaker Leslie Iwerks debuted on Disney+, and now a new behind-the-scenes featurette dives into how her team recreated the audio from the construction of Disneyland in the 1950s. You can watch it below.

What's happening:

Disneyland Handcrafted was assembled from silent archival footage, and the filmmakers chose to recreate the sounds of Disneyland construction using the Foley sound design process.

In a new behind-the-scenes featurette posted this morning to the official Disney Parks YouTube channel, director Leslie Iwerks' team explores how the audio was created for the documentary.

Interview subjects in this featurette include Disneyland Handcrafted Sound Editor & Pre-Recording Mixer Bonnie Wild, Foley Artist Shelley Roden, and Foley Mixer Dennis Leonard.

Watch Bringing Disneyland's Hidden Past To Life Through Sound | Disneyland Handcrafted:

More news about Disneyland Handcrafted:

Leslie Iwerks recently made a guest appearance on the "Stuff You Missed in History Class" podcast.

Filmmakers from Pixar Animation Studios shared their thoughts on the documentary at a recent screening.

Two original 1955 Disneyland Cast Members reunited at the Walt Disney World premiere of the film.