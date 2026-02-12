"Disneyland Handcrafted:" Two Club 55 Members Reunite at Walt Disney World Premiere
Both Tom Nabbe and Bill Hoelscher have direct ties to the opening of Disneyland.
Two members of Disney’s highly exclusive Club 55 were recently in attendance at the Disneyland Handcrafted premiere, celebrating the amazing Disneyland history they were a part of.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks has shared a new post on Instagram celebrating two very important people to Disneyland’s history.
- As the newest documentary Disneyland Handcrafted premiered last month, two of Disney’s Club 55 members attended a premier screening of the film.
- Disney fans are well aware of the highly exclusive Club 33, but, for those who are unfamiliar with Club 55, it is an incredibly exclusive group of Cast Members who were there when Disneyland opened in 1955.
- The video spotlights two original members: Tom Nabbe and Bill Hoelscher.
- Tom Nabbe helped Walt Disney bring Tom Sawyer Island to life and later played a key role in shaping operations at Walt Disney World.
- Bill Hoelscher supported Disney’s groundbreaking presence at the 1964–65 New York World’s Fair, including the beloved attraction it's a small world.
- Both men were honored with Windows on Main Street, U.S.A., at Disneyland.
- Tom and Bill reunited at Walt Disney World for the premiere of Disneyland Handcrafted.
- Check out the historic moment below:
Should You Watch Disneyland Handcrafted?
- The film celebrates a legacy they helped create more than 70 years ago, with Disneyland being built in just under a year.
- Now available for streaming on Disney+, Laughing Place loved the documentary, highlighting its unseen footage and fun shots of the Happiest Place on Earth coming to life.
- Check out Ben's review of Disneyland Handcrafted – a must see documentary for any fan of Disney Parks.
