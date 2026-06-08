FX's "Adults" Sets Season 2 Return Date and Celebrity Guest Stars

FX has revealed when fans can expect the next chapter of the hit comedy, along with several high-profile additions to the cast.
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A new feature from Teen Vogue takes an in-depth look at the upcoming second season of FX's Adults, revealing just when it will return to our screens.

What's Happening:

  • Last year, FX debuted a timely and hilarious comedy series, Adults. This year, Adults is back for a second season with more episodes and far more shenanigans.
  • Following its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, Season 2 of Adults, consisting of eight episodes, will premiere in August 2026 on FX and Hulu.
  • Season 2 picks up after the fallout of the Season 1 finale, particularly the complicated relationship dynamics surrounding Paul Baker, Issa, and Anton. The emotional consequences of Anton and Issa's kiss are expected to drive much of the season's drama.
  • Each member of the friend group will face new personal challenges, such as:
    • Paul Baker wrestles with conflicting parts of his identity.
    • Issa deals with jealousy and insecurity.
    • Anton navigates a new romance and career setbacks.
    • Billie embraces her more chaotic impulses.
    • Samir tries to maintain stability in his relationship.
  • Several notable guest stars are joining the cast, including Raven-Symoné, Susie Essman, Gaten Matarazzo, Zosia Mamet, Ben Marshall, Jake Shane, and Isaac Powell. 
  • According to the cast and creators, the show will continue blending awkward comedy with a more mature look at friendship, relationships, and the uncertainty of early adulthood, while maintaining the chemistry and humor that made the first season a hit with Gen Z audiences.
  • We recently learned more about what's ahead in Season 2 from creators Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw at the ATX TV Festival.

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