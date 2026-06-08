FX's "Adults" Sets Season 2 Return Date and Celebrity Guest Stars

FX has revealed when fans can expect the next chapter of the hit comedy, along with several high-profile additions to the cast.

A new feature from Teen Vogue takes an in-depth look at the upcoming second season of FX's Adults, revealing just when it will return to our screens.

What's Happening:

Last year, FX debuted a timely and hilarious comedy series, Adults. This year, Adults is back for a second season with more episodes and far more shenanigans.

Following its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, Season 2 of Adults, consisting of eight episodes, will premiere in August 2026 on FX and Hulu.

Season 2 picks up after the fallout of the Season 1 finale, particularly the complicated relationship dynamics surrounding Paul Baker, Issa, and Anton. The emotional consequences of Anton and Issa's kiss are expected to drive much of the season's drama.

Each member of the friend group will face new personal challenges, such as: Paul Baker wrestles with conflicting parts of his identity. Issa deals with jealousy and insecurity. Anton navigates a new romance and career setbacks. Billie embraces her more chaotic impulses. Samir tries to maintain stability in his relationship.

Several notable guest stars are joining the cast, including Raven-Symoné, Susie Essman, Gaten Matarazzo, Zosia Mamet, Ben Marshall, Jake Shane, and Isaac Powell.

According to the cast and creators, the show will continue blending awkward comedy with a more mature look at friendship, relationships, and the uncertainty of early adulthood, while maintaining the chemistry and humor that made the first season a hit with Gen Z audiences.

We recently learned more about what's ahead in Season 2 from creators Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw at the ATX TV Festival.

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