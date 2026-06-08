Justin Hartley Bringing FBI Thriller "A Forgotten Kill" to ABC

The "Tracker" star and producer is developing a television adaptation of Isabella Maldonado's bestselling novel, with Diana Son writing and Ken Olin directing.

Justin Hartley has already proven he can turn a bestselling novel into a television hit with Tracker. Now, the actor-producer is looking to do it again, this time with a high-stakes FBI thriller centered on a brilliant codebreaker whose past may be her greatest enemy.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline, ABC is developing A Forgotten Kill, a drama adaptation of Isabella Maldonado's 2024 novel of the same name. Hartley will executive produce the project through his Change Up Productions banner as part of his overall deal with 20th Television, bringing another page-to-screen crime thriller into development.

The project marks a collaboration between several notable television veterans. Diana Son, whose credits include Line of Fire, Butterfly, American Crime, and Thirteen Reasons Why, will write and executive produce the series. Emmy-nominated producer-director Ken Olin is attached to executive produce and direct, while Maldonado will also serve as an executive producer on the adaptation of her novel.

At the center of the story is FBI Special Agent Dani Vega, a former Army Ranger and Nuyorican from New York City's Lower East Side. Brilliant, determined, and fearless, Dani specializes in codebreaking and pattern recognition, skills that make her one of the FBI's most valuable investigators. Assigned to a specialized task force, she partners with NYPD Detective Mark Flint, whose methods often clash with her own.

While their contrasting personalities create friction, they also form an effective crime-solving partnership. As the pair tackle increasingly complex cases, a growing personal connection emerges. However, Dani's professional success is threatened by a devastating secret tied to a family tragedy that refuses to stay buried.

The blend of procedural storytelling, character-driven drama, and psychological suspense has helped make Maldonado's Daniela Vega novels a standout entry in the modern thriller genre. A Forgotten Kill serves as the second installment in the FBI Special Agent Daniela Vega series, following A Killer's Game and preceding the recently released A Killer's Code.

The adaptation also benefits from Maldonado's extensive real-world law enforcement experience. Before becoming a bestselling author, she spent more than two decades in policing and became the first Latina to attain the rank of captain within her department. Her career included roles as a hostage negotiator, precinct commander, department spokesperson, and commander of Special Investigations and Forensics. She is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico.

That background has become one of the defining features of Maldonado's novels, helping her craft crime stories that balance fast-paced suspense with authentic investigative detail. Her books have found a global audience, published in 26 languages and sold in more than 53 countries.

For ABC, the project arrives at a time when crime dramas remain a cornerstone of network television. A Forgotten Kill offers a fresh angle within the genre, pairing an action-oriented FBI agent with a strong personal backstory while emphasizing modern investigative techniques such as cryptography, behavioral analysis, and pattern detection.

The creative team behind the adaptation also brings significant prestige. Son has built a reputation for character-focused storytelling across multiple acclaimed series. Her work on American Crime earned Emmy recognition, while her recent projects include Prime Video's Butterfly and NBC's upcoming drama Line of Fire.

Meanwhile, Olin remains one of television's most respected producers and directors, having helped shape acclaimed series including This Is Us, Brothers & Sisters, and Thirtysomething.

The project also continues Hartley's growing influence behind the camera. While many audiences know him for his starring role as Kevin Pearson on This Is Us, Hartley has increasingly established himself as a producer. His current CBS drama Tracker has become a major ratings success, consistently ranking as the most-watched entertainment series on network television.

Like A Forgotten Kill, Tracker is based on a bestselling novel, demonstrating Hartley's interest in adapting established literary properties with built-in fanbases and strong central protagonists.

Although A Forgotten Kill is still in development and has not yet received a series order, the combination of Hartley, Son, Olin, and Maldonado gives the project considerable momentum. If picked up, the series could introduce television audiences to one of contemporary thriller fiction's most compelling heroines while delivering the kind of suspenseful, character-driven storytelling that continues to resonate with network viewers.

For fans of crime dramas, mystery thrillers, and bestselling suspense novels, A Forgotten Kill is one adaptation worth keeping an eye on.

More ABC News: