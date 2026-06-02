Review: “Squatters: Get the F*** Out of My House” is an Exhilirating, Binge Worthy Adventure that Will Leave You Screaming at Your Screen

ABC's latest true-crime-adjacent docuseries shines a spotlight on a controversial legal issue that has left homeowners across the country fighting to regain control of their properties.

For many Americans around the country, owning property feels like the biggest dream in the world. But for many, that dream has turned into a real-life nightmare. Premiering June 4 on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, Squatters: Get the F*** Out of My House is a new six-part docuseries that examines the growing and highly contentious issue of unauthorized occupants taking over private property and the legal challenges homeowners face in removing them.

Executive produced by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, the series follows families across the United States who find themselves locked in lengthy and expensive disputes with individuals they say have exploited tenant-protection laws and legal loopholes to remain in homes they do not own. Through cases in Queens, Malibu, Newark, and beyond, the series explores the financial strain, emotional toll, and bureaucratic obstacles that arise when property owners attempt to reclaim their homes through a legal system that often moves slowly and inconsistently.

I had the pleasure to check out the first three episodes of Squatters: Get the F*** Out of My House, and, wow, is this series infuriating. And I wanna be clear, the show is great, but you’ll see red alongside these homeowners that aren’t being protected by the law. Starting off the series, we are introduced to New York City resident Adele, who inherited a house in Queens after her parents passed away. One day, as she drove past the house, she noticed that the door had been changed. Contacting her realtor, Adele quickly realized something wasn’t right. Upon inspecting the property, it became clear that squatters had taken claim to her home. Manipulating the law for their advantage, the squatters made sure to use the correct language, including declaring they’ve been living on the property for 30 days. At this point, police were no longer able to intervene as it was now classified as a civil housing dispute.

It wasn’t until news reporters followed Adele into the house, where SHE was arrested for trespassing. After the report aired, the world was outraged. Eventually, it led to a change in New York law, no longer protecting squatters.

Then we travel to Malibu where a well versed wannabe actress Ellie May, a serial squatter who had taken advantage of several different residents. The episode explores how she got away with evading rent payments, manipulating friends and acquaintances, and using the law to protect herself. After a Vanity Fair article exposed her, she was eventually run out of the community, but it is presumed she has moved on to the San Fernando Valley.

In the third episode, we head back to the east coast to Newark, NJ meeting Shanetta Little, whose house was falsely claimed as rightful property by paper terrorism. Shanetta received a letter from an unknown person claiming to be the “rightful” owner of her property. Brushing it off as a scam, she was shocked to find that a man had sawed through her door and replaced the locks. The Moorish Sovereign Citizens movement is a terrorist organization that doesn’t believe in the US government. For Shanetta, a simple squatter situation turned into a terrorist attack, with the FBI having to get involved. Unlike the other situations, heavy involvement with law enforcement saw Shanetta’s home SWATed to get the man out.

Squatters: Get the F*** Out of My House is an exhilarating ride that will leave you questioning how people are capable of taking advantage of others and the law to get away with theft. Consisting of 6 approximately 22 minute episodes, this series flies by, but you will find yourself yelling at the screen. I highly recommend you check the series out if you are into any kind of true-crime. I have no doubt you’ll find yourself binge watching the entire ABC News Studios mini series.

Squatters: Get the F*** Out of My House premieres on June 4 on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

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