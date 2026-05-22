Review: "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Bath & Body Works Collection Scents Match the Film (For Better or Worse)

As someone who is both a huge Disney fan and an unapologetic Bath & Body Works fan, I was always going to end up trying the new The Mandalorian and Grogu collection. The surprising part wasn’t that I bought them — it’s that, after trying the scents a few days earlier, they ended up feeling like the perfect companion piece to the movie (which I saw last night).

That's not because the scents are particularly “Star Wars-y.” In fact, if you handed me either fragrance blind without the packaging, I would never identify them as Disney products (which would be a neat trick). There’s no overt gimmick here. Instead, the collection takes a simpler approach. And that’s exactly why it works.

Incidentally, that was also my reaction to The Mandalorian and Grogu film.

I really enjoyed the movie because it felt refreshingly straightforward. It wasn’t trying to redefine the galaxy or pile on universe-altering stakes every five minutes. It was just a fun, focused adventure that knew what it wanted to be. The Bath & Body Works collection has a similar energy. These aren’t the boldest or most experimental scents in the world, but they’re pleasant, approachable, and accomplish exactly what they set out to do.

And frankly, there’s a lot to like about that.

I tried both scents in the 3-in-1 hair, face, and body wash and also picked up the Force Flow as a cologne. They’re also available as a candle, hand soap, body cream, and more (plus lots of accessories).

Force Flow

Of the two scents, Force Flow is definitely my favorite. It’s lighter, cleaner, and has a slightly ethereal quality to it that fits the name well. Bath & Body Works describes it with notes of green apple, salted lavender, and sage, but to me, it mostly lands as a fresh, airy men’s fragrance with a soft sci-fi edge. Much like the film, it succeeds by keeping things relatively simple and enjoyable rather than trying to be the loudest thing in the galaxy.

I also picked this one up as a cologne. I rarely wear cologne, but I did really enjoy getting whiffs throughout the evening, so maybe I’ll make it a habit.

Visually, I think this is also the strongest item in the collection. The body wash uses standard Bath & Body Works packaging, but the simple Grogu artwork works well. The cologne bottle, though, is genuinely appealing. I think part of it is the rounded retro-futuristic shape paired with the muted green color. It feels less like a novelty tie-in and more like something from an alternate-universe department store in the Outer Rim.

Bounty Hunter

Bounty Hunter leans much more woodsy and traditionally masculine. Bath & Body Works lists sea salt, solar woods, and patchouli among the notes, and that tracks pretty closely with my experience. There’s a rugged outdoorsy quality to it that honestly reminded me a bit of the pine section from Soarin’ Over California.

That said, this one really isn’t for me.

To be fair, I’m probably not the target audience. I usually buy Bath & Body Works women’s fragrances, so a heavier masculine scent already starts at a disadvantage for me personally. Even with that caveat, though, Bounty Hunter ranks among my least-favorite BBW scents I’ve owned. I didn’t dislike it because it was bad — it’s actually fairly well executed for the style — it’s just very much committed to a woodsy “man scent” profile that doesn’t align with my tastes.

Ironically, that may make it the more authentic Mandalorian fragrance of the two.

Final Thoughts

I suspect Mandalorian fans will appreciate this collection more than the average Bath & Body Works shopper, simply because the products do a nice job capturing the tone of the franchise without becoming cartoonish. They’re subtle thematic tie-ins rather than loud crossover gimmicks.

Much like the movie itself, the collection succeeds by not trying too hard.

It’s simple. It’s confident. It knows its audience. And even if neither scent is going to fundamentally change the fragrance galaxy, I had a genuinely good time, at least with Force Flow, which I absolutely see myself continuing to use long after the novelty factor wears off.



You can find The Mandalorian and Grogu scent collection on Bath & Body Works' website or in stores.