FX's "Adults" to Explore the Group's Early Days and Paul Baker's Origins in New Prequel Episode
A special prequel episode will arrive one month ahead of the show's Season 2 return.
Fans of FX's Adults won't have to wait quite as long for new episodes, as a special prequel episode detailing the origins of the friend group is coming next month.
What's Happening:
- A special prequel episode of Adults was announced last night at the Tribeca Film Festival, where attendees actually got to see the new episode.
- Written by series creators Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, this prequel episode introduces the lovable friend group and reveals Paul Baker’s origin story.
- Titled "Marathon Day," fans will be able to watch the prequel on Friday, July 31 on FXX and Hulu at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.
- The full prequel episode will also be available beginning July 31 for a limited sneak peek on Hulu’s YouTube channel and FX’s TikTok and Instagram channels.
- This is not the first time FX has surprised fans with a prequel episode to a popular series, as the same thing was recently done ahead of the final season of The Bear.
- Meanwhile, the full second season is set to debut on Thursday, August 27 on FXX and Hulu beginning at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.
- Season 2 picks up after the fallout of the Season 1 finale, particularly the complicated relationship dynamics surrounding Paul Baker, Issa, and Anton. The emotional consequences of Anton and Issa's kiss are expected to drive much of the season's drama.
- Adults stars:
- Malik Elassal (Samir)
- Lucy Freyer (Billie)
- Jack Innanen (Paul Baker)
- Amita Rao (Issa)
- Owen Thiele (Anton)
- Several notable guest stars are joining the cast, including Raven-Symoné, Susie Essman, Gaten Matarazzo, Zosia Mamet, Ben Marshall, Jake Shane, and Isaac Powell.
- We recently learned more about what's ahead in Season 2 from creators Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw at the ATX TV Festival.
What They're Saying:
- Creators Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw: “We’re so excited for the opportunity to show fans how this friend group came to be. We love a good origin story, and we can’t wait for you to see where the radioactive spider bit Paul Baker.”
More Disney TV News:
- Several Disney television projects have scored nominations at this year's Television Critics Association Awards.
- Hulu has acquired a new comedy series called Music Theories from writers Michael Vlamis and Kyle Anderson.
- Following his adventures in Italy, Stanley Tucci will return to National Geographic to explore the best of what Great Britain has to offer.
- Spice up the building! Seven more recurring guest-star roles for the new season of Only Murders in the Building have been revealed.
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