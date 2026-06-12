FX's "Adults" to Explore the Group's Early Days and Paul Baker's Origins in New Prequel Episode

A special prequel episode will arrive one month ahead of the show's Season 2 return.

Fans of FX's Adults won't have to wait quite as long for new episodes, as a special prequel episode detailing the origins of the friend group is coming next month.

What's Happening:

A special prequel episode of Adults was announced last night at the Tribeca Film Festival, where attendees actually got to see the new episode.

Written by series creators Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, this prequel episode introduces the lovable friend group and reveals Paul Baker’s origin story.

Titled "Marathon Day," fans will be able to watch the prequel on Friday, July 31 on FXX and Hulu at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

on FXX and Hulu at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. The full prequel episode will also be available beginning July 31 for a limited sneak peek on Hulu’s YouTube channel and FX’s TikTok and Instagram channels.

This is not the first time FX has surprised fans with a prequel episode to a popular series, as the same thing was recently done ahead of the final season of The Bear.

Meanwhile, the full second season is set to debut on Thursday, August 27 on FXX and Hulu beginning at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Season 2 picks up after the fallout of the Season 1 finale, particularly the complicated relationship dynamics surrounding Paul Baker, Issa, and Anton. The emotional consequences of Anton and Issa's kiss are expected to drive much of the season's drama.

Adults stars: Malik Elassal (Samir) Lucy Freyer (Billie) Jack Innanen (Paul Baker) Amita Rao (Issa) Owen Thiele (Anton)

Several notable guest stars are joining the cast, including Raven-Symoné, Susie Essman, Gaten Matarazzo, Zosia Mamet, Ben Marshall, Jake Shane, and Isaac Powell.

We recently learned more about what's ahead in Season 2 from creators Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw at the ATX TV Festival.

What They're Saying:

Creators Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw: “We’re so excited for the opportunity to show fans how this friend group came to be. We love a good origin story, and we can’t wait for you to see where the radioactive spider bit Paul Baker.”

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