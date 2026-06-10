“Only Murders in the Building” Season 6 Adds Simone Ashley, Sharon Horgan and More as Series Heads to the UK
A release timeframe for the upcoming season is yet to be announced.
Disney has unveiled a new lineup of recurring guest stars for Season 6 of Only Murders in the Building, as the hit mystery-comedy series heads to the UK for the first time.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has exclusively confirmed to Deadline that Jennifer Saunders, Sean Teale, Simone Ashley, Amar Chadha-Patel, Rhea Norwood, Matthew Beard, and Sharon Horgan will appear in recurring guest-star roles in Season 6 of Only Murders in the Building.
- The plot of Season 6 is being kept secret, but the show is filming in the UK, marking the first time the series has been produced overseas.
- Main cast members Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Michael Cyril Creighton are returning for the new season.
- Season 5 featured a large guest cast, including Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Renée Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, Nathan Lane, and others.
- Disney has not confirmed which Season 5 guest stars will return, although Da’Vine Joy Randolph has reportedly been seen in social media photos from the set.
- Online rumors about several UK-based guest stars had circulated before Disney officially announced the new cast members.
- The series was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, who continue to serve as writers and executive producers.
- Only Murders in the Building follows neighbors Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, who investigate murders and document their cases through a true-crime podcast.
- The Season 5 finale introduced a new mystery involving a London royal scandal and a supposedly innocent red-haired woman sent to the United States for protection.
- The finale revealed that the woman was actually Cinda Canning, who arrived at the Arconia after being fatally attacked in connection with the London case.
- It is likely that this London royal scandal will be central to the story of Season 6.
Upcoming on Hulu:
- FX’s Adults is returning for a second season, and we now know which celebrity guest stars will be making appearances in the upcoming episodes.
- Among the list of returning actors, fans will also get to see Raven-Symoné, Susie Essman, Gaten Matarazzo, Zosia Mamet, Ben Marshall, Jake Shane, and Isaac Powell.
- Adults Season 2 is set to premiere on August 27, 2026.
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