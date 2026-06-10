“Only Murders in the Building” Season 6 Adds Simone Ashley, Sharon Horgan and More as Series Heads to the UK

A release timeframe for the upcoming season is yet to be announced.

Disney has unveiled a new lineup of recurring guest stars for Season 6 of Only Murders in the Building, as the hit mystery-comedy series heads to the UK for the first time.

What’s Happening:

Disney has exclusively confirmed to Deadline that Jennifer Saunders, Sean Teale, Simone Ashley, Amar Chadha-Patel, Rhea Norwood, Matthew Beard, and Sharon Horgan will appear in recurring guest-star roles in Season 6 of Only Murders in the Building.

The plot of Season 6 is being kept secret, but the show is filming in the UK, marking the first time the series has been produced overseas.

Main cast members Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Michael Cyril Creighton are returning for the new season.

Season 5 featured a large guest cast, including Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Renée Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, Nathan Lane, and others.

Disney has not confirmed which Season 5 guest stars will return, although Da’Vine Joy Randolph has reportedly been seen in social media photos from the set.

Online rumors about several UK-based guest stars had circulated before Disney officially announced the new cast members.

The series was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, who continue to serve as writers and executive producers.

Only Murders in the Building follows neighbors Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, who investigate murders and document their cases through a true-crime podcast.

The Season 5 finale introduced a new mystery involving a London royal scandal and a supposedly innocent red-haired woman sent to the United States for protection.

The finale revealed that the woman was actually Cinda Canning, who arrived at the Arconia after being fatally attacked in connection with the London case.

It is likely that this London royal scandal will be central to the story of Season 6.

Upcoming on Hulu:

FX’s Adults is returning for a second season, and we now know which celebrity guest stars will be making appearances in the upcoming episodes.

Among the list of returning actors, fans will also get to see Raven-Symoné, Susie Essman, Gaten Matarazzo, Zosia Mamet, Ben Marshall, Jake Shane, and Isaac Powell.

Adults Season 2 is set to premiere on August 27, 2026.

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