"Toy Story: 30 Years and Beyond" Special to Air on ABC's "20/20" Celebrating 3 Decades of Pixar's First Feature

Are you excited for the release of Pixar Animation Studios' latest sequel Toy Story 5? Then you're going to want to tune in for a new behind-the-scenes 20/20 special exploring the history of the franchise this week on the Disney-owned ABC Network. Check out the trailer and more details below.

What's happening:

ABC's newsmagazine series 20/20 has announced a new special entitled Toy Story: 30 Years and Beyond, which will air this Friday, June 12 at 8:00 PM. The special will also be available to stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

at 8:00 PM. The special will also be available to stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu. Toy Story: 30 Years and Beyond will go behind the scenes at Pixar Animation Studios for a look at the company's history and the Toy Story franchise specifically, with an additional look ahead to its latest sequel Toy Story 5.

While Pixar's first Toy Story movie was released in November of 1995, we're still in the 12-month window of the 30th anniversary, and next week (Friday, June 19) also marks the release of Toy Story 5 in theaters.

Watch 'Toy Story: 30 Years and Beyond - A Special Edition of 20/20' | Official Trailer:

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