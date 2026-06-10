New "Toy Story 5" Character Cards Revealed as Part of 2026 Topps Chrome Disney Trading Card Set

Trading card collectors who also love Pixar Animation Studios' Toy Story franchise are going to want to get on the hunt next week, because Topps has revealed that Toy Story 5 characters will be included in the new Topps Chrome Disney set. See more images and details below.

What's happening:

An assortment of cards depicting characters from Disney/Pixar's Toy Story 5 will be included in the new 2026 Topps Chrome Disney trading card set, which will be released on Wednesday, June 17 at hobby shops and select retailers.

at hobby shops and select retailers. Toy Story 5 First Edition Insert cards in the set will include Lilypad (voiced by actress Greta Lee in the film), Atlas (Craig Robinson), Smarty Pants (Conan O'Brien), Karen Beverly (Melissa Villaseñor), and Hi-Tech Edition Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen).

Additionally, Debut Medallion base cards for new Toy Story 5 characters will include Hi-Tech Edition Buzz Lightyear, Karen Beverly (we know, she was technically introduced at the end of Toy Story 4), Snappy (Shelby Rabara), Smarty Pants, Atlas, and Lilypad.

base cards for new Toy Story 5 characters will include Hi-Tech Edition Buzz Lightyear, Karen Beverly (we know, she was technically introduced at the end of Toy Story 4), Snappy (Shelby Rabara), Smarty Pants, Atlas, and Lilypad. Topps' concept of Debut Medallion cards is similar to Rookie cards in the baseball card hobby, as these are characters who are making their on-screen debut within one year of the Chrome release.

Below you can check out some of the packaging artwork that will accompany the 2026 Topps Chrome Disney collection, which is made up of a 200-card base set.

Surprises will include autograph cards, image variations, dynamic shadowboxes, sketch cards, and more when the set releases next Wednesday, June 17.

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