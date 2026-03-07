Topps Unveils Latest Disney Collaboration with Topps Disney Neon 2026
Among the 200 cards are some never before seen franchises for Topps, such as "Descendants" and "Gargoyles"
Topps has revealed their latest Disney collaboration – 2026 Topps Disney Neon – featuring vibrant neon-inspired artwork and a wide range of collectible inserts.
What's Happening:
- The latest Topps x Disney set includes a 200-card base set highlighting characters from across several Disney franchises.
- The set will introduce first-ever Topps trading cards for characters from several properties, including Phineas and Ferb, Epic Mickey, Descendants, and Gargoyles.
- Collectors can chase a variety of Neon parallels, autograph cards, sketch cards, and rare inserts throughout the release.
- Chrome Etch technology will be used on half of the base cards, along with special Chrome Etch autograph cards.
- A “Neon Villains Chrome” insert set will spotlight iconic Disney villains with glowing lava-pattern backgrounds.
- The set will also feature short-print “Mickey Shorts” cards inspired by the modern animated look of Mickey Mouseand friends from the recent Mickey Mouse shorts.
- Among the rarest pulls will be “Sensational Six” triple autograph booklet Superfractors, highlighting members of the core Mickey & Friends lineup.
- Cards in the set will use premium materials including acetate, PETG, and Chrome, with specialty formats such as booklet and relic-style cards included in the product.
- Pre-orders for the 2026 Topps Disney Neon set will open March 10 at 12:00 p.m. ET on the Topps website.
Previewing the 2026 Topps Disney Neon Cards: