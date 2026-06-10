Bullseye Debuts New Look at "Toy Story 5" Premiere
Which style do you prefer?
Yee haw! A new look for Bullseye debuted at tonight's Toy Story 5 premiere festivities.
What's Happening:
- During an after-party for the Toy Story 5 Hollywood premiere this evening, Jessie and Bullseye were on hand to greet guests.
- Notably, this meet-and-greet featured a different look for the character than we've seen before.
- Not only is he on all fours but is also sporting a red bandana.
- In contrast, the current version appears while standing on his hind legs.
- You can see the existing Bullseye in this video of the recently-launched Jessie's Roundup at Walt Disney World:
- On that note, though, we don't yet know for sure whether this updated Bullseye will be coming to the Disney Parks.
- However, updated Jessie, Buzz, and Woody characters — each featuring Toy Story 5 accessories — recently arrived.
- A new Bullseye popcorn bucket is also galloping its way to Disney Parks soon.
- Toy Story 5 opens in theatres June 19.
More Toy Story:
- This Bullseye debut wasn't the only excitement at the premiere, as Taylor Swift and Disney Legend Randy Newman both performed as well!
- Following the premiere, the social reaction embargo lifted, meaning we are now getting to see reviewers' first impressions of the film.
- We also finally got a look at the teased Porsche-Toy Story collab cars.
- Also, you can get a taste of Toy Story at your local Yogurtland.
- Toy Story 5 opens in theatres June 19.
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