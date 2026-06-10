Bullseye Debuts New Look at "Toy Story 5" Premiere

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Yee haw! A new look for Bullseye debuted at tonight's Toy Story 5 premiere festivities.

What's Happening:

  • During an after-party for the Toy Story 5 Hollywood premiere this evening, Jessie and Bullseye were on hand to greet guests.
  • Notably, this meet-and-greet featured a different look for the character than we've seen before.
  • Not only is he on all fours but is also sporting a red bandana.

  • In contrast, the current version appears while standing on his hind legs.
  • You can see the existing Bullseye in this video of the recently-launched Jessie's Roundup at Walt Disney World:

  • On that note, though, we don't yet know for sure whether this updated Bullseye will be coming to the Disney Parks.
  • However, updated Jessie, Buzz, and Woody characters — each featuring Toy Story 5 accessories — recently arrived.
  • A new Bullseye popcorn bucket is also galloping its way to Disney Parks soon.
  • Toy Story 5 opens in theatres June 19.

More Toy Story:

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Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
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