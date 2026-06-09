Movie Review: "Never Change!" Is the Raunchy High School Comedy That Grew Up

American High has carved a niche in the raunchy high school comedy space, often aiming its films at the high school and college crowd. But Never Change!, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, somewhat breaks the format, aimed instead at the adults who grew up on the genre. It instantly stands out as one of their best films made for the Hulu market.

When a new government ordinance determines that North Meadows High School's graduating class of 2008 didn't complete the required number of school days due to a tornado, a group of mid-thirties adults gets a second chance at senior year — two weeks to make up for lost time, literally and figuratively. With a core cast of characters stuck in arrested development, this makeup period could be just what they need to get their lives back on track.

The emotional heart of the film is Katie (Sofia Black-D'Elia, Single Drunk Female), an engaged news anchor whose life is upended when she is forced back into class with her ex-boyfriend Sonny (John Reynolds, Search Party), who has been adrift since their post-graduation split. At one of life's biggest crossroads — again — Katie finds herself torn between a stable, predictable marriage and the guy she never quite got over, whose problems could be solved by their reunion.

The tone of Never Change! is largely over-the-top and campy, and that extends to the supporting characters. Katie and Sonny's classmates include Amelia (Jo Firestone, Shrill), an overachieving high schooler who has since underachieved and is horrified to find that none of her classmates remember her; Curtis (Gary Richardson, The Chair Company), the star of every school play who thought he'd parlay it into an acting career, only to find himself in a dead-end office job; Teddy (Carmen Christopher, English Teacher), who turned his alcoholism into a bar-owner business card, married with children, hoping to prove to the world he's not an idiot; and Claire (Roberta Colindrez, A League of Their Own), who was as anti-social as possible in high school — a clear nod to Ally Sheedy.

The core cast delivers some of the biggest laughs, but Never Change! also boasts an impressive supporting bench of recognizable comedy veterans. Ana Gasteyer (not Gastyer) (American Auto) has some hilarious bits as Principal Nadler — and Amelia's mother. Topher Grace (That '70s Show) plays Mr. Whiley, the drama teacher forced to direct the returning students in his failed original play about the town's Handsome Man Murders. John Early (Search Party) plays Amelia's ex-husband, Sunita Mani (GLOW) is the school's biology teacher, and Maria Thayer (Those Who Can't) is the wonderfully unhinged sex-ed teacher.

Ridiculous and over-the-top in the best way, Never Change! is for the nostalgic adult who looks back fondly on the high school comedies of their teenage years. It's a film about second chances and learning from past mistakes — but more than anything, it's a raucous crowd-pleaser that will have your sides splitting.

I give Never Change! 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Never Change! premieres Wednesday, June 17th, on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S., and on Disney+ internationally.