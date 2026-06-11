Hulu Developing New Music Comedy Series "Music Theories" from Michael Vlamis and Kyle Anderson
If you love "Stacey's Mom," then you're going to love this series!
Hulu has acquired a new comedy series called Music Theories from writers Michael Vlamis and Kyle Anderson.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that Hulu has landed the new comedy Music Theories from Michael Vlamis and Kyle Anderson, who are set to write and executive produce, with Dan Lagana coming aboard as executive producer and showrunner.
- Hulu is currently committed to a pilot script for Music Theories, which is described as VH1 Behind the Music meets American Vandal, with its first season exploring the shocking true story behind Fountains of Wayne’s hit song “Stacey’s Mom.”
- Previous writing credits for Vlamis and Anderson include Blue Slide Park, a biopic on the late rapper Mac Miller.
- Vlamis is also an actor, having appeared in Roswell, New Mexico, appearing alongside Odessa A'zion in Pools, and the upcoming epic The Odyssey.
- Lagana is best known for showrunning, exec producing and writing American Vandal, the Emmy-nominated mockumentary series for Netflix.
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- Spice up the building! Seven more recurring guest-star roles for the new season of Only Murders in the Building have been revealed.
- Get ready for a summer full of suspense, seduction and obsession, as the new drama series The Shards premieres on FX in early August.
- After seven seasons on Netflix, The Circle is heading to Hulu for a reimagined new edition of the hit social experiment series.
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