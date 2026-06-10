"The Shards" Coming to FX and Hulu This Summer from Ryan Murphy and Bret Easton Ellis

The creators of "American Horror Story" and "American Psycho" team up for this new thriller series.

Get ready for a summer full of suspense, seduction and obsession, as the new drama series The Shards from producer Ryan Murphy and author Bret Easton Ellis is set to debut on the Disney-owned FX Network and Hulu streaming service in early August. More details below.

What's happening:

FX has announced that its new drama series The Shards will premiere Wednesday, August 5 on the basic cable network and the Hulu streaming service.

on the basic cable network and the Hulu streaming service. Based on the acclaimed and bestselling novel by author Bret Easton Ellis (American Psycho), The Shards follows a group of privileged high school seniors in 1980s Los Angeles. Ryan Murphy (Glee / American Horror Story) serves as executive producer.

Homer Gere (Euphoria) stars as Robert Mallory, a new student whose arrival in town coincides with the growing menace of a serial killer known as the Trawler. Additional cast members include Igby Rigney (Midnight Mass) as Bret, Kaia Gerber (Babylon) as Susan Reynolds, newcomer Hayes Warner as Debbie Schaffer, Graham Campbell (Late Fame) as Thom Wright, Wes Bentley (American Beauty) as Terry Schaffer, Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld) as Liz Schaffer, and Jordan Roth (I Think I Do) as Steven Reinhardt.

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