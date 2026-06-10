Hulu Picks Up "The Circle," Adds Celebrities and Audience Voting

Be whoever it takes to win!
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After seven seasons on Netflix, The Circle is heading to Hulu for a reimagined new edition of the hit social experiment series.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline is exclusively reporting that Hulu has picked up The Circle, reviving the social experiment competition series after Netflix did not renew it following Season 7 in October 2024.
  • The new version will be produced by Studio Lambert and will introduce several changes, including a cast made up of both celebrities and everyday contestants.
  • The Hulu edition will also feature audience voting for the first time in the U.S., allowing viewers to directly influence the game.
  • Contestants will continue to live in separate apartments and communicate only through a dedicated app, where they can compete as themselves or adopt a fake identity.
  • The series is being reimagined as a fast-turnaround, real-time social experiment, giving audiences access as twists, rankings and eliminations unfold.
  • Originally launched on Channel 4 in the UK, The Circle became one of Netflix’s early reality competition hits and spawned international versions in several countries.
  • The Hulu reboot will be produced by Studio Lambert, Motion Entertainment, and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, with veteran producer Susan House serving as showrunner.

Upcoming on Hulu:

  • FX’s Adults is returning for a second season, and we now know which celebrity guest stars will be making appearances in the upcoming episodes. 
  • Among the list of returning actors, fans will also get to see Raven-Symoné, Susie Essman, Gaten Matarazzo, Zosia Mamet, Ben Marshall, Jake Shane, and Isaac Powell. 
  • Adults Season 2 is set to premiere on August 27, 2026.

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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