Hulu Picks Up "The Circle," Adds Celebrities and Audience Voting

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After seven seasons on Netflix, The Circle is heading to Hulu for a reimagined new edition of the hit social experiment series.

What’s Happening:

Deadline is exclusively reporting that Hulu has picked up The Circle, reviving the social experiment competition series after Netflix did not renew it following Season 7 in October 2024.

The new version will be produced by Studio Lambert and will introduce several changes, including a cast made up of both celebrities and everyday contestants.

The Hulu edition will also feature audience voting for the first time in the U.S., allowing viewers to directly influence the game.

Contestants will continue to live in separate apartments and communicate only through a dedicated app, where they can compete as themselves or adopt a fake identity.

The series is being reimagined as a fast-turnaround, real-time social experiment, giving audiences access as twists, rankings and eliminations unfold.

Originally launched on Channel 4 in the UK, The Circle became one of Netflix’s early reality competition hits and spawned international versions in several countries.

The Hulu reboot will be produced by Studio Lambert, Motion Entertainment, and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, with veteran producer Susan House serving as showrunner.

Upcoming on Hulu:

FX’s Adults is returning for a second season, and we now know which celebrity guest stars will be making appearances in the upcoming episodes.

Among the list of returning actors, fans will also get to see Raven-Symoné, Susie Essman, Gaten Matarazzo, Zosia Mamet, Ben Marshall, Jake Shane, and Isaac Powell.

Adults Season 2 is set to premiere on August 27, 2026.

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