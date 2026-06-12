Disney Receives 23 Nominations for the 2026 TCA Awards, Including "Alien: Earth," "Disney Handcrafted," and "The Simpsons"

The Television Critics Association adds a new animation category with plenty of Disney representation, while "The Muppet Show" special is also nominated.

The Television Critics Association (TCA) has announced its nominations for the 42nd Annual TCA Awards, with The Walt Disney Company earning a total of 23 nominations across its various platforms this time out. This includes programming on FX, Disney+, ABC, and Disney Channel, along with nominations for two 20th Animation/Disney-owned animated series that air on Fox.

Those last couple of shows are The Simpsons and Bob's Burgers, both of which are included amongst the nominees in one of two brand new categories for the TCA this year, Outstanding Achievement in Animation (the other is Outstanding International Series). Also including Hulu's King of the Hill and Disney+'s Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, the Outstanding Achievement in Animation addition happily allows for more recognition of less kid-specific aimed animated shows, which often fell between the cracks in previous years.

Other notable inclusions are the terrific Disney+ documentary Disneyland Handcrafted in Outstanding Achievement in News and Information category, FX and Hulu's Alien: Earth amongst Outstanding New Program, and another new FX/Hulu series, The Lowdown, nominated both for Outstanding New Program and also for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy. Starring Ethan Hawke, The Lowdown is a wonderful but somewhat overlooked series from and I'm both very happy to see its nominations -- as a TCA

member, it was one of the shows I put on my personal nomination list -- and also highly recommend you check it out. The returning Paradise is also among series to receive multiple nominations this year.

Also exciting to see pick up a nomination is the Disney+ The Muppet Show special with Sabrina Carpenter in the Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch category. Maybe this will help inspire Disney+ to order it as a full series?

Program of the Year

The Comeback — HBO Max

Hacks — HBO Max

Heated Rivalry — Crave/HBO Max

Industry — HBO Max

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert — CBS

The Pitt — HBO Max (2025 Winner)

Pluribus — Apple TV

Shrinking — Apple TV

Widow’s Bay — Apple TV

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

Abbott Elementary — ABC (2022 Winner)

The Comeback — HBO Max

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins — NBC

Hacks — HBO Max (2024 Winner)

The Lowdown — FX

Margo’s Got Money Troubles — Apple TV

Shrinking — Apple TV

Widow’s Bay — Apple TV

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

The Gilded Age — HBO Max

Heated Rivalry — Crave/HBO Max

Industry — HBO Max

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms — HBO Max

Paradise — Hulu

The Pitt — HBO Max (2025 Winner)

Pluribus — Apple TV

Task — HBO Max

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials

All Her Fault — Peacock

The Beast in Me — Netflix

Beef — Netflix (2023 Winner)

Death by Lightning— Netflix

DTF St. Louis — HBO Max

Half Man — HBO Max

Lord of the Flies— Netflix

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette — FX

Outstanding New Program

Alien: Earth — FX

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins — NBC

Heated Rivalry — Crave/HBO Max

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms — HBO Max

The Lowdown — FX

Margo’s Got Money Troubles — Apple TV

Pluribus — Apple TV

Widow’s Bay — Apple TV

Individual Achievement in Drama

Marisa Abela, Industry — HBO Max

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise — Hulu

David Harbour, DTF St. Louis — HBO Max

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt — HBO Max

Ken Leung, Industry — HBO Max

Myha’la, Industry — HBO Max

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus — Apple TV

Connor Storrie, Heated Rivalry — Crave/HBO Max

Hudson Williams, Heated Rivalry — Crave/HBO Max

Noah Wyle, The Pitt — HBO Max (2025 Winner)

Individual Achievement in Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks — HBO Max

Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles — Apple TV

Harrison Ford, Shrinking — Apple TV

Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback — HBO Max

Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay — Apple TV

Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay — Apple TV

Jean Smart, Hacks — HBO Max (2021, 2024 Winner)

Tim Robinson, The Chair Company — HBO Max

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information

60 Minutes — CBS (2012 Winner)

The American Revolution — PBS

CBS This Morning — CBS

Disneyland Handcrafted — Disney+

Frontline — PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

Have I Got News For You — CNN

Marty, Life Is Short — Netflix

Mr. Scorsese — Apple TV

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch

The Daily Show — Comedy Central

Jimmy Kimmel Live! — ABC

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — HBO Max (2018, 2019, 2021 Winner)

Late Night with Seth Meyers — NBC

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert — CBS

The Muppet Show: Sabrina Carpenter — Disney+

Saturday Night Live — NBC

Outstanding Achievement in Reality

Couples Therapy — Showtime/Paramount+ (2021 Winner)

Finding Mr. Christmas — Hallmark

The Great British Baking Show — Netflix

Love on the Spectrum — Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race — MTV (2014 Winner)

Survivor — CBS

Top Chef — Bravo

The Traitors — Peacock (2024, 2025 Winner)

Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation — Disney+

Electric Bloom — Disney+/Disney Channel

Percy Jackson and the Olympians — Disney+/Hulu

Phineas and Ferb — Disney+/Disney Channel

Stranger Things: Tales from ‘85 — Netflix

Vampirina: Teenage Vampire — Disney+/Disney Channel

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place — Disney+/Disney Channel

WondLa — Apple TV

Outstanding Achievement in Children's Programming

Carl the Collector — PBS KIDS

The First Snow of Fraggle Rock — Apple TV

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ — Disney+/Disney Jr.

Phoebe & Jay — PBS KIDS

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical — Apple TV

Sofia the First: Royal Magic — Disney+/Disney Jr.

Weather Hunters — PBS KIDS

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball — Hulu

Outstanding Achievement in Animation – New Category

Bob’s Burgers — Fox

Haunted Hotel — Netflix

Invincible — Prime Video

King of the Hill — Hulu

Long Story Short — Netflix

The Simpsons — Fox

South Park — Comedy Central

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord — Disney+

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads — Adult Swim

Outstanding International Series – New Category

The Boyfriend — Netflix

Crime Scene Zero — Netflix

Drops of God — Apple TV

The House of the Spirits — Prime Video

Last Samurai Standing — Netflix

Squid Game — Netflix