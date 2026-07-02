All Roads Lead to Camp Rock: Disney Kicks Off Nationwide Bus Tour Celebrating "Camp Rock 3"
The tour officially kicks off this Friday, July 3 in Nashville.
In celebration of the upcoming release of Camp Rock 3, Disney is kicking off the "All Roads Lead to Camp" bus tour.
What's Happening:
- Following a successful pop-up at CMA Fest, the coast-to-coast tour will officially kick off in Nashville on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4, for “Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th” before commencing on the monthlong road trip.
- The road trip will make over a dozen stops across the United States before reaching its final destination, D23: The Ultimate Fan Event in Anaheim, California, on August 14.
- This immersive Camp Rock experience will feature a throwback “Disney Knees” photo moment, a Camp Rock 3 hat customization station, exclusive photo opportunities in and around the Camp Rock bus, special giveaways and more surprises inspired by the beloved franchise.
- In collaboration with the American Camp Association (ACA), the bus will make special stops at select ACA accredited summer camps along its journey to bring the spirit of Camp Rock 3 directly to campers.
- Disney is also teaming up with ACA to offer scholarships (a.k.a. camperships) to make summer camp possible for underserved kids across the country. As celebrated in Camp Rock 3, camp creates a space where youth build lifelong memories, form lasting friendships, gain confidence, discover new interests, and feel a true sense of belonging and community. This initiative reflects Disney's commitment to providing access and opportunity for kids when it’s needed most.
"All Roads Lead to Camp" Bus Tour Dates and Locations:
- July 3-4 - Nashville, Tennessee
- July 16 - Charleston, South Carolina
- July 18 - Atlanta, Georgia
- July 20 - Charlotte, North Carolina
- July 25 - Cleveland, Ohio
- July 26 - Detroit, Michigan
- July 28 - Ann Arbor, Michigan
- July 29 - South Bend, Indiana
- July 31 - Chicago, Illinois
- Aug. 1 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Aug. 1 - Davenport, Iowa
- Aug. 2 - St. Louis, Missouri
- Aug. 3 - Kansas City, Missouri
- Aug. 4 - Denver, Colorado
- Aug. 9 - Los Angeles, California
- Aug. 11 - San Diego, California
- Aug. 14-16 - Anaheim, California
About Camp Rock 3:
- When Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour, they return to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing. As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested - leading to unexpected alliances, revelations, and romances.
- The Jonas Brothers star alongside Maria Canals-Barrera and Sherry Cola, with newcomers:
- Liamani Segura (Descendants: Wicked Wonderland) as Sage
- Malachi Barton (ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires) as Fletch
- Lumi Pollack (Electric Bloom) as Rosie
- Hudson Stone as Desi
- Casey Trotter (The Thundermans) as Cliff
- Brooklynn Pitts as Callie
- Ava Jean as Madison
- The film is directed by Veronica Rodriguez (The Slumber Party) and written by Eydie Faye, reuniting the duo behind Disney’s recent teen-movie successes.
- Camp Rock 3 officially premieres August 13 on Disney Channel, streaming the next day on Disney+.