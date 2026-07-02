All Roads Lead to Camp Rock: Disney Kicks Off Nationwide Bus Tour Celebrating "Camp Rock 3"

The tour officially kicks off this Friday, July 3 in Nashville.

In celebration of the upcoming release of Camp Rock 3, Disney is kicking off the "All Roads Lead to Camp" bus tour.

What's Happening:

Following a successful pop-up at CMA Fest, the coast-to-coast tour will officially kick off in Nashville on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4, for “Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th” before commencing on the monthlong road trip.

The road trip will make over a dozen stops across the United States before reaching its final destination, D23: The Ultimate Fan Event in Anaheim, California, on August 14.

This immersive Camp Rock experience will feature a throwback “Disney Knees” photo moment, a Camp Rock 3 hat customization station, exclusive photo opportunities in and around the Camp Rock bus, special giveaways and more surprises inspired by the beloved franchise.

In collaboration with the American Camp Association (ACA), the bus will make special stops at select ACA accredited summer camps along its journey to bring the spirit of Camp Rock 3 directly to campers.

Disney is also teaming up with ACA to offer scholarships (a.k.a. camperships) to make summer camp possible for underserved kids across the country. As celebrated in Camp Rock 3, camp creates a space where youth build lifelong memories, form lasting friendships, gain confidence, discover new interests, and feel a true sense of belonging and community. This initiative reflects Disney's commitment to providing access and opportunity for kids when it’s needed most.

"All Roads Lead to Camp" Bus Tour Dates and Locations:

July 3-4 - Nashville, Tennessee

July 16 - Charleston, South Carolina

July 18 - Atlanta, Georgia

July 20 - Charlotte, North Carolina

July 25 - Cleveland, Ohio

July 26 - Detroit, Michigan

July 28 - Ann Arbor, Michigan

July 29 - South Bend, Indiana

July 31 - Chicago, Illinois

Aug. 1 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Aug. 1 - Davenport, Iowa

Aug. 2 - St. Louis, Missouri

Aug. 3 - Kansas City, Missouri

Aug. 4 - Denver, Colorado

Aug. 9 - Los Angeles, California

Aug. 11 - San Diego, California

Aug. 14-16 - Anaheim, California

About Camp Rock 3: