National Geographic's "Time and Water" Set for Network and Streaming Debut Later This Month
The critically acclaimed documentary explores the intersection of personal grief and global climate change through the archives of an Icelandic writer.
National Geographic's acclaimed documentary Time and Water will soon be making its terrestrial TV and streaming debut.
What's Happening:
- Following its release in theaters after rave reviews at the Sundance Film Festival, National Geographic's documentary Time and Water is coming to the small screen.
- The documentary will air on Friday, July 31 at 9/8c on National Geographic, streaming the next day (August 1) on Disney+ and Hulu.
- In Time and Water, renowned Icelandic poet and author Andri Snær Magnason is chasing something elusive. As the glacial ice of his homeland melts, he constructs a time capsule to hold onto this moment and send it to the future, before everything he loves slips away.
- Using his own collected archives, his grandparents’ photographs and films, as well as traditional songs and folktales, Andri interlaces his family’s story with that of the land around him.
- Directed by Fire of Love director Sara Dosa, Time and Water is a universal reflection on the power of home and what it means to be alive amid profound epochal change.
- Our own Alex Reif praised the film, saying that "Dosa crafts a companion piece to Fire of Love that stands entirely on its own. It’s an elegy, a love story, a scientific reflection, and a deeply human act of remembrance. This documentary honors the people and places we lose — and the stories we refuse to let melt away." You can find out more about what he thought of the doc in his full Time and Water review.
More Disney Movie News:
- A new documentary from Disney animator Kevin MacLean focuses on legendary Disney live-action character actor and singer, Hank Jones.
- Descendants: Wicked Wonderland held its star-studded world premiere in Los Angeles last night. Plus, check out our review of the new film.
- The final trailer is here for The Dog Stars, the upcoming 20th Century Studios film from director Ridley Scott.
- Searchlight Pictures has released the first teaser for Behemoth!, written and directed by Andor creator Tony Gilroy and starring Pedro Pascal.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now