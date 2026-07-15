Beyond Godolphin: New Documentary from Disney Animator Kevin MacLean Focuses on Character Actor Hank Jones
While the documentary isn't yet available to watch, there are two screenings taking place next weekend in Southern California.
Longtime Disney Animation artist Kevin MacLean has stepped into the director's chair for a new feature-length documentary focused on legendary Disney live-action character actor and singer, Hank Jones.
What's Happening:
- Kevin MacLean, a longtime artist for Walt Disney Animation Studios working on films such as Frozen, Moana and Encanto, has directed a whimsical, feature-length documentary: Beyond Godolphin: The Hank Jones Story.
- Offering a magical look at mid-century pop culture, the film serves as a heartfelt time capsule dedicated to the life and career of legendary Disney live-action character actor and singer, Hank Jones.
- Jones was a foundational face of mid-century pop culture, appearing in beloved classic films like Blackbeard's Ghost (as Gudger Larkin) and The Cat From Outer Space, as well as early television staples like My Three Sons.
- Beyond Godolphin goes past the fictional Disney movie setting of Godolphin College to uncover the real man behind the screen. Through exclusive interviews and rare footage, the documentary bridges the gap between classic Hollywood history and modern Disney artistry.
- The documentary is set for two upcoming screenings, the first during San Diego Comic-Con inside Marriott Marquis, Ballroom 6 on Thursday, July 23 at 11:00 a.m.
- Then two days later on Saturday, July 25 at 2:00 p.m., another screening will take place at The Burbank Museum / Gordon R. Howard Museum, featuring a live post-film Q&A with director Kevin MacLean and renowned Disney historian Jim Fanning.
What They're Saying:
- Director Kevin MacLean: "Hank Jones represents a beautiful, hilarious era of Disney filmmaking that shaped the childhoods of millions. This film is a love letter to that era and an honor to the artists who made the live-action studio a powerhouse."
More Disney Movie News:
- Descendants: Wicked Wonderland held its star-studded world premiere in Los Angeles last night. Plus, check out our review of the new film.
- The final trailer is here for The Dog Stars, the upcoming 20th Century Studios film from director Ridley Scott.
- Searchlight Pictures has released the first teaser for Behemoth!, written and directed by Andor creator Tony Gilroy and starring Pedro Pascal.
- Almost two months after its theatrical release, we're getting details for the home media releases for the newest Star Wars film, The Mandalorian and Grogu.