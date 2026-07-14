Explore New Worlds as "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Sets Digital and Physical Media Release Dates

Star Wars super fans will definitely want to take home the special Beskar Collector’s Edition!

Almost two months after its theatrical release, we're getting details for the home media releases for the newest Star Wars film, The Mandalorian and Grogu.

What's Happening:

The Mandalorian and Grogu set off for their most thrilling mission yet, and you can soon watch from home – specifically on digital platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango on Tuesday, July 21.

That will be followed by a physical release on both 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on Tuesday, August 25.

Both the digital and Blu-ray releases offer hours of exclusive bonus content, including numerous featurettes and audio commentary.

Collectible versions of 4K UHD are available in a SteelBook and in the special Beskar Collector’s Edition (U.S. only), which includes special packaging and metal posters.

The all-new Star Wars film brings the beloved duo to the big screen for the first time in an action-packed, thrilling, fun, and heartwarming adventure featuring spectacular visuals, a host of new creatures, exhilarating dogfights, TIE-fighter battles, and plenty of surprises.

Following multiple award-winning seasons on Disney+, the film sees the Mandalorian and Grogu facing new challenges and exploring uncharted corners of the galaxy, and introduces new characters portrayed by Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White.

You can check out Mike Celestino's review of The Mandalorian and Grogu for Laughing Place, in which he called it "a pleasantly low-stakes escapade that zooms in on the working and father/adopted-son relationship between Din Djarin and Grogu."

Bonus Features

Bonus features may vary by product and retailer. Only available on Digital and Physical.

FEATURETTES:

Crafting The Mandalorian and Grogu: Discover the craft behind an epic Star Wars adventure! Go behind the scenes with artists creating the stunning puppetry, miniatures, sound design, and visual effects that bring the worlds, characters, and creatures of The Mandalorian and Grogu to life.

Discover the craft behind an epic Star Wars adventure! Go behind the scenes with artists creating the stunning puppetry, miniatures, sound design, and visual effects that bring the worlds, characters, and creatures of The Mandalorian and Grogu to life. Biomes—From Snow to Swamp: Voyage with director Jon Favreau and his crew to a pair of brand-new worlds that may seem a touch familiar to fans of the original Star Wars trilogy. Discover how the ingenious filmmakers constructed snowy landscapes and a living swamp from the ground up!

Voyage with director Jon Favreau and his crew to a pair of brand-new worlds that may seem a touch familiar to fans of the original Star Wars trilogy. Discover how the ingenious filmmakers constructed snowy landscapes and a living swamp from the ground up! Welcome to Shakari: A bustling metropolis like Shakari cannot simply be found—it must be made. Join the film’s fabrication as they build an entire Star Wars city with a downtown warehouse, conjuring an epic playground for Mando and his young apprentice.

A bustling metropolis like Shakari cannot simply be found—it must be made. Join the film’s fabrication as they build an entire Star Wars city with a downtown warehouse, conjuring an epic playground for Mando and his young apprentice. Dejarik for Real: Sometimes it’s the little things! Who can forget the Millennium Falcon’s charming holochess game introduced in 1977? Witness how the tiny creatures featured in the game were lovingly brought to giant-sized life for the Mandalorian’s big-screen debut!

AUDIO COMMENTARY:

Audio commentary by Jon Favreau: Watch the film with audio commentary by director Jon Favreau.

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