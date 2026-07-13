"Avengers: Doomsday" Runtime Revealed as Early Ticket Sales Reportedly Planned

The countdown to Avengers: Doomsday has begun, with Disney reportedly preparing an early ticket rollout ahead of San Diego Comic-Con.

What’s Happening:

The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively shared that Disney is reportedly planning to begin sales for premium-format tickets to Avengers: Doomsday on July 20, more than five months ahead of the film's release.

The early ticket sales will be for select large-format screenings branded as "Infinity Vision" theaters.

Disney reportedly created the Infinity Vision designation after Warner Bros. secured IMAX exclusivity for Dune Part IIIfollowing both films' December releases.

The early ticket rollout has also revealed an estimated runtime for Avengers: Doomsday of 165 minutes (2 hours and 45 minutes).

If finalized, the runtime would make the film longer than Avengers: Infinity War (149 minutes) but shorter than Avengers: Endgame (181 minutes).

Disney will also release Infinity Vision tickets for Avengers: Endgame Encore, a theatrical re-release scheduled for September 25.

The ticket launch comes just ahead of Marvel Studios' presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on July 25, where the first full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday is reportedly expected to debut.

Avengers: Doomsday will see Earth's Mightiest Heroes face Doctor Doom, played by former Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr..

The film features a massive ensemble cast including Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Pedro Pascal, Florence Pugh, Patrick Stewart, and Ian McKellen, among many others.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday is currently scheduled to open in theaters on December 18.

For those itching for more Doomsday news, make sure you check out the latest piece of promotional art that was revealed over the weekend!

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