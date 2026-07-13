"Avengers: Doomsday" Runtime Revealed as Early Ticket Sales Reportedly Planned
"Doomsday" arrives this December!
The countdown to Avengers: Doomsday has begun, with Disney reportedly preparing an early ticket rollout ahead of San Diego Comic-Con.
What’s Happening:
- The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively shared that Disney is reportedly planning to begin sales for premium-format tickets to Avengers: Doomsday on July 20, more than five months ahead of the film's release.
- The early ticket sales will be for select large-format screenings branded as "Infinity Vision" theaters.
- Disney reportedly created the Infinity Vision designation after Warner Bros. secured IMAX exclusivity for Dune Part IIIfollowing both films' December releases.
- The early ticket rollout has also revealed an estimated runtime for Avengers: Doomsday of 165 minutes (2 hours and 45 minutes).
- If finalized, the runtime would make the film longer than Avengers: Infinity War (149 minutes) but shorter than Avengers: Endgame (181 minutes).
- Disney will also release Infinity Vision tickets for Avengers: Endgame Encore, a theatrical re-release scheduled for September 25.
- The ticket launch comes just ahead of Marvel Studios' presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on July 25, where the first full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday is reportedly expected to debut.
- Avengers: Doomsday will see Earth's Mightiest Heroes face Doctor Doom, played by former Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr..
- The film features a massive ensemble cast including Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Pedro Pascal, Florence Pugh, Patrick Stewart, and Ian McKellen, among many others.
- Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday is currently scheduled to open in theaters on December 18.
- For those itching for more Doomsday news, make sure you check out the latest piece of promotional art that was revealed over the weekend!
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