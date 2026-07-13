Marvel Once Again Developing Project Based on Comic Character Nova from "Chad Powers" Creator Michael Waldron

Waldron has a string of prior Marvel credits to his name.

Chad Powers creator Michael Waldron is in early development of a feature film centered around the Marvel Comics character Nova.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that Waldron has been brought on board to write the script for a new project based around Nova, with plans to direct the feature if it moves forward.

This is not the first time that Marvel Studios have attempted a Nova project, with Moon Knight creator Sabir Pirzada working on a script that was shelved in 2025.

Richard Rider a.k.a. Nova first appeared in an 1966 issue of Super Adventures as a member of the intergalactic police force known as the Nova Corps, for which he gained superhuman abilities including enhanced strength, flight and resistance to injury.

While the character didn’t have many run-ins with some of the main figures of the current or past MCU, he did have some battles with the Skrulls, who have big parts in recent and upcoming Marvel projects including Captain Marvel and Secret Invasion.

In addition to creating Chad Powers, Waldron has strong prior Marvel credits, including writing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, serving as showrunner on Loki and is a co-writer on Avengers: Doomsday.

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