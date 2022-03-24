Marvel Developing Project Based on Comic Character Nova from “Moon Knight” Writer Sabir Pirzada

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding once again, as a project based on the comics character Nova is now in development at the studio, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Marvel is developing a Nova project with Moon Knight writer Sabir Pirzada.

It is currently unknown whether this will be developed as a feature film or a limited series for Disney+

Richard Rider a.k.a. Nova first appeared in an 1966 issue of Super Adventures as a member of the intergalactic police force known as the Nova Corps, for which he gained superhuman abilities including enhanced strength, flight and resistance to injury.

as a member of the intergalactic police force known as the Nova Corps, for which he gained superhuman abilities including enhanced strength, flight and resistance to injury. While the character didn’t have many run-ins with some of the main figures of the current or past MCU, he did have some battles with the Skrulls, who have big parts in recent and upcoming Marvel projects including Captain Marvel and the limited series Secret Invasion .

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will produce.

