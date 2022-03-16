“Euphoria” Star Sydney Sweeney Joins Cast of Sony’s “Madame Web”

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has reportedly joined the cast of Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man spinoff film Madame Web, according to Deadline.

After her breakout role in HBO’s hit drama series Euphoria, Sweeney is joining the cast of Madame Web in an unknown role.

Sweeney stars in Euphoria alongside Spider-Man star Zendaya, in addition to her role in HBO’s White Lotus and Amazon’s The Voyeurs.

Based on her recent success, Deadline reports that Sweeney is one of the most in-demand young stars in Hollywood right now and that she had several roles to choose from before ultimately signing on for Madame Web.

