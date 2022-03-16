“Euphoria” Star Sydney Sweeney Joins Cast of Sony’s “Madame Web”

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has reportedly joined the cast of Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man spinoff film Madame Web, according to Deadline.
- After her breakout role in HBO’s hit drama series Euphoria, Sweeney is joining the cast of Madame Web in an unknown role.
- She joins a cast that already includes Dakota Johnson in the lead role.
- Sweeney stars in Euphoria alongside Spider-Man star Zendaya, in addition to her role in HBO’s White Lotus and Amazon’s The Voyeurs.
- Based on her recent success, Deadline reports that Sweeney is one of the most in-demand young stars in Hollywood right now and that she had several roles to choose from before ultimately signing on for Madame Web.
More on Madame Web:
- Madame Web will be directed by S.J. Clarkson and written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.
- In the comics, Madame Web is key in the interconnected multiverse. In effect, the mind-bending theory involves multiple versions of characters from different timelines that, in the case of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: No Way Home, can intersect to varying degrees of chaos.
- Web often appears as a side character in Spider-Man comics, where she is depicted as a blind, paralyzed elderly woman who has myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune disorder requiring her to connect to a life support system resembling a spider web.
- The character was introduced in issue 210 of The Amazing Spider-Man comic series in 1980, where she’s a clairvoyant mutant whose abilities prove to be greatly beneficial to Spider-Man and his fellow arachnid allies, like Spider-Woman.
- Madame Web is just one of several Spider-Man related spinoffs in the works at Sony, as they look to diversify their Spidey projects away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with movies such as Venom and Morbius.