New “Moon Knight” Featurette Gives Closer Look at Steven Grant, Layla and Arthur Harrow

With just one week until Marvel’s Moon Knight premieres on Disney+, we got a look at a new featurette for the series that focuses on the three main characters.
- The new featurette, titled “What Makes Moon Knight,” gives us a look at Steven Grant, Layla and Arthur Harrow.
- Grant, who is also Marc Spector and the titular hero, is played by Oscar Isaac. May Calamawy plays Layla while Ethan Hawke portrays Harrow.
- Each actor serves as a narrator for this featurette, giving brief descriptions of their respective characters.
- Check out the new Moon Knight featurette below:
About Moon Knight:
- Isaac will play Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight, a mercenary with multiple personalities who fights crime in an all white suit – because he wants the bad guys to see him coming.
- In addition to Spector, he operates under the names Jake Lockley and Steven Grant, as part of his personality disorder.
- The character made his first Marvel Comics appearance in 1975.
- Isaac has starred in the recent Star Wars sequels as Resistance pilot Poe Dameron.
- This is not Isaac’s first role in Marvel however, as he portrayed the villainous Apocalypse in then-20th Century Fox’s X-Men: Age of Apocalypse.
- Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have been tapped to direct the show.
- Diab is an Egyptian director behind the Middle Eastern drama Clash.
- Benson and Moorhead are an indie filmmaking team behind sci-fi horror movies The Endless and Synchronic.
- Actor Ethan Hawke has also been cast in the upcoming series.
- Moon Knight was first announced at the D23 Expo in August 2019 along with Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk.
- Moon Knight will debut on Disney+ on March 30th.