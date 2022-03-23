New “Moon Knight” Featurette Gives Closer Look at Steven Grant, Layla and Arthur Harrow

With just one week until Marvel’s Moon Knight premieres on Disney+, we got a look at a new featurette for the series that focuses on the three main characters.

The new featurette, titled “What Makes Moon Knight,” gives us a look at Steven Grant, Layla and Arthur Harrow.

Grant, who is also Marc Spector and the titular hero, is played by Oscar Isaac. May Calamawy plays Layla while Ethan Hawke portrays Harrow.

Each actor serves as a narrator for this featurette, giving brief descriptions of their respective characters.

Check out the new Moon Knight featurette below:

About Moon Knight:

Isaac will play Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight, a mercenary with multiple personalities who fights crime in an all white suit – because he wants the bad guys to see him coming.

In addition to Spector, he operates under the names Jake Lockley and Steven Grant, as part of his personality disorder.

The character made his first Marvel Comics appearance in 1975.

Moon Knight was first announced at the D23 Expo.

Moon Knight will debut on Disney+ on March 30th.