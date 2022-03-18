“Ms. Marvel” Star Iman Vellani Reacts to the Trailer for the Upcoming Disney+ Series

Marvel shared a new video featuring Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani reacting to the recently released trailer for the upcoming Disney+ original series.
- Vellani, who plays Kamala Khan in the upcoming series, watches the new Ms. Marvel trailer while wearing her own Infinity Gauntlet.
- She appears to get a bit emotional while watching and wraps things up by saying “It’s a real thing now, officially. She’s shared to the world.”
- Watch the new video below:
More on Ms. Marvel:
- Earlier this week, Marvel and Disney+ revealed the first trailer for the upcoming series Ms. Marvel.
- Ms. Marvel introduces MCU fans to Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City.
- “An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?”
- Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.
- Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers with co-executive producers Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson. Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.
- Marvel’s Ms. Marvel will premiere on Disney+ June 8th.
The Cast:
- Iman Vellani
- Aramis Knight
- Saagar Shaikh
- Rish Shah
- Zenobia Shroff
- Mohan Kapur
- Matt Lintz
- Yasmeen Fletcher
- Laith Nakli
- Azhar Usman
- Travina Springer
- Nimra Bucha