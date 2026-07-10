Live-Action "Moana" Brings in Low Thursday Preview Numbers

This post will continue to be updated as we get more "Moana" box office numbers.

Disney's live-action adaptations have proven to be juggernauts at the box office, but the same might not be true for Moana as the initial numbers start to come in.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that Disney's live-action adaptation of Moana brought in $4.5 million in previews from Thursday showtimes after 2:00 p.m.

Disney was hoping for a $60 million start for Moana, but that projection has been pushed down to a projection in the high $40 million range.

It should be noted that Moana 2 just two years ago went on to gross over $1 billion at the box office, so perhaps there is some franchise fatigue at play here.

Moana 2 grossed $13.8 million on its Tuesday preview day before opening for Thanksgiving weekend in 2024, grossing $139.7 million over three days.

Prior to marketing costs, the live-action Moana reportedly cost $250 million.

Critical reception on Rotten Tomatoes has also been low, currently at 35%, putting it below other live-action adaptations like Snow White (39%), Aladdin (57%) and Dumbo (46%).

Regardless, more Moana is on the way – as Dwayne Johnson recently confirmed that Moana 3 is in development.

Moana is now playing in theaters everywhere. Be sure to read Alex's review of the remake, which struggles to find a reason to exist.

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