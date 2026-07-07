Takashi Yamazaki's New Epic "Nue" Lands at 20th Century Studios
Get ready for another epic tale from the standout director of "Godzilla Minus One"
Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki is taking his latest epic, Nue, to 20th Century Studios.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that 20th Century Studios have landed Yamazaki's original epic, Nue, which he'll be directing with Ridely Scott's Scott Free producing.
- Producers include Scott Free's Ridley Scott and Michael Pruss, alongside Keiichiro Moriya and Go Abe from Robot Communications, and Toho-Tombo’s Georgina Pope. Amie Horiuchi will also serve in a producing capacity.
- Plot details for the film are being kept under wraps.
- This comes following the critical and commercial success of Gozilla Minus One, which ended up winning a Best Visual Effects Oscar.
- He next returns to the world of Gozilla with Godzilla Minus Zero, which will be released in the US on November 6, 2026. Additional credits include The Eternal Zero and Stand by Me Doraemon.
- Upcoming films from Scott Free include 20th Century's The Dog Stars in August 2026 and A24's The Riders.
More 20th Century Studios News:
- The production designer for Avatar: Fire and Ash goes behind the scenes of the film in a video promoting the movie's new "Art of" book.
- James Cameron's 1994 action/comedy blockbuster True Lies is set to air on ABC as part of The Wonderful World of Disney.
- Baz Luhrmann's version of Romeo + Juliet is getting a special live concert experience screening at the Sydney Opera House this September.
- The acclaimed horror film from 20th Century Studios, Barbarian, is getting a release on physical media later this summer.