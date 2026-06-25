20th Century's "Barbarian" Arrives for First Time on Physical Media Later This Summer
Bring the horror home!
The acclaimed horror film from 20th Century Studios, Barbarian, is getting a release on physical media later this summer.
What's Happening:
- 20th Century Studios' acclaimed horror film, Barbarian, is arriving on physical media for the first time via 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray SteelBook.
- The film, originally released back in 2022, opened in first place at the domestic box office at the time, and captivated audiences with bizarre twists, violence, carnage, and a subversive sense of humor.
- The story follows a young woman who is traveling to Detroit for a job interview and books a rental home. When she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double-booked and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgment, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest.
- Barbarian stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, and Justin Long and is written and directed by Zach Cregger. The film went on to receive the best horror movie award from the Critics’ Choice Super Awards.
- The creepy, evocative, and stunningly packaged SteelBook features brand-new art by Creepy Duck Design, and arrives later this summer on August 11.
- You can find out what our own Luke Manning thought of the film in his Barbarian review.
Boffo Barbarian:
- When Barbarian debuted back in September of 2022, it was a major critical success, and currently holds a 92% critic's score on Rotten Tomatoes.
- Made for roughly $4.5 million, it earned about $45 million worldwide and opened at #1 at the U.S. box office. Its unusually strong week-to-week performance suggested positive word of mouth, especially among horror fans.
- Reviewers praised its suspense, originality, and willingness to take risks in a familiar genre, highlighting how the movie blended horror alongside social commentary, dark comedy, and mystery in a way that felt fresh.
- Audiences love the surprises, the tension, and again, the originality though some audience reviews call it out for being a little over-the-top.
- Audiences and critics also loved the performances by Campbell and Skarsgard, which helped build an atmosphere of dread and suspense.
- Thus far into the decade, Barbarian is one of the most acclaimed horror films of the 2020s, with a reputation that was built on its unpredictability with fans of the film telling new viewers to avoid spoilers at all costs.
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