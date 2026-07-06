James Cameron's 1994 Action Blockbuster "True Lies" to Air as Part of ABC's "Wonderful World of Disney"

Secretly a spy but thought by his family to be a dull salesman, Harry Tasker (Schwarzenegger) is tracking down nuclear missiles in the possession of Islamic jihadist Aziz (Art Malik). Harry's mission is complicated when he realizes his neglected wife, Helen (Curtis), is contemplating an affair with Simon (Bill Paxton), a used-car salesman who claims he's a spy. When Aziz kidnaps Harry and Helen, the secret agent must save the world and patch up his marriage at the same time.