James Cameron's 1994 Action Blockbuster "True Lies" to Air as Part of ABC's "Wonderful World of Disney"
You won't need an invitation in order to watch.
32 years ago, acclaimed filmmaker James Cameron released his action/comedy blockbuster movie True Lies through 20th Century Fox. And now, seven years after The Walt Disney Company acquired Fox's holdings and renamed the production/distribution company to 20th Century Studios, True Lies will be airing on the also-Disney-owned ABC Network as part of its storied Wonderful World of Disney anthology series. More details below.
What's happening:
- 20th Century Studios' 1994 smash-hit action/comedy film True Lies will air on ABC during The Wonderful World of Disney on Sunday, July 26 from 8:01 PM until 11:00 PM.
- True Lies was written and directed by James Cameron (Avatar, Titanic, Aliens) and stars Arnold Schwarzenegger (The Terminator) alongside Jamie Lee Curtis (Freakier Friday). It was based on a 1991 French film entitled La Totale!
- Secretly a spy but thought by his family to be a dull salesman, Harry Tasker (Schwarzenegger) is tracking down nuclear missiles in the possession of Islamic jihadist Aziz (Art Malik). Harry's mission is complicated when he realizes his neglected wife, Helen (Curtis), is contemplating an affair with Simon (Bill Paxton), a used-car salesman who claims he's a spy. When Aziz kidnaps Harry and Helen, the secret agent must save the world and patch up his marriage at the same time.
- The Wonderful World of Disney first launched in 1968 and has gone through several permutations since then on NBC, CBS, Disney Channel, and ABC, where it currently resides.
- Other movies expected to air on The Wonderful World of Disney this summer include:
- Sister Act
- Cocktail
- Father of the Bride II
- The Princess Diaries
- The Parent Trap
More ABC Network News:
- 20th Century Studios' Speed has also joined the summer movie lineup on The Wonderful World of Disney.
- John Oliver, host of HBO's Last Week Tonight comedy news program, will be appearing on General Hospital.
- Find out what fans can expect when CMA Fest 2026 airs on the Disney-owned network.