"CMA Fest 2026 presented by SoFi" Preview: What Fans Can Expect When the Star-Studded Special Airs on ABC

From Florida Georgia Line's reunion to performances by Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Tim McGraw, and more, here's a preview of the biggest moments featured in this year's CMA Fest television special.

Country music fans who couldn't make it to Nashville this year won't have to miss out on the excitement. The annual CMA Fest 2026 presented by SoFi is bringing some of the biggest performances, surprise reunions, and unforgettable collaborations from Nissan Stadium to living rooms across the country. Here’s a preview of what to expect in the special when the special airs Thursday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, with streaming available the next day on Hulu.

Hosted by country star Riley Green and television personality Lara Spencer, the special captures four days of music, celebration, and fan-favorite moments from one of country music's most anticipated events. Drawing hundreds of thousands of fans to downtown Nashville each year, CMA Fest has long been considered country music's biggest summer celebration, and this year's television special showcases many of the performances that had fans talking long after the festival ended.

The festivities kicked off with a high-energy opening performance from Gretchen Wilson and Ella Langley, who joined forces for Wilson's iconic anthem "Here for the Party." The pairing bridged generations of country music, with Wilson's early-2000s hit receiving a fresh burst of energy from one of today's fastest-rising stars. It was the perfect way to launch a night packed with both country legends and emerging talent.



One of the evening's earliest crowd-pleasers came from Shaboozey, who brought his signature blend of country charm and party vibes to the stage with "Cowgirl." The breakout star has continued his meteoric rise over the last year, and his performance demonstrated why he's become one of the genre's most talked-about artists. Lainey Wilson followed with a performance of "Phone, Keys, Wallet," continuing her reign as one of country music's biggest stars after earning Entertainer of the Year honors at the 2025 CMA Awards.

The special also features memorable celebrity appearances, including actor Glen Powell, who surprised fans by introducing HARDY alongside host Riley Green. The unexpected crossover moment generated plenty of excitement before HARDY launched into a performance of "Favorite Country Song."

Momentum continued with one of the night's most energetic sets from Jelly Roll. Fresh off releasing his first new single in two years, Jelly Roll debuted "Hands Up" for the CMA Fest crowd. The song officially arrived on streaming platforms on June 24, making the performance fans' first opportunity to experience it live.

Additional performances come from Bailey Zimmerman with "Chevy Silverado," Tucker Wetmore performing "Brunette," Jordan Davis singing "Turn This Truck Around," Zach Top's traditional country-inspired "South of Sanity," and Stephen Wilson Jr.'s emotional performance of "Gary." Together, the lineup highlights the diversity of today's country landscape, from traditional sounds to modern radio hits.

Fans of country nostalgia will have plenty to enjoy as well. The Band Perry returns to perform its beloved hit "If I Die Young," giving longtime fans a chance to revisit one of country music's defining songs of the 2010s. Deana Carter also takes the stage with the enduring classic "Strawberry Wine," reminding audiences why the song remains one of the most cherished tracks in country music history.

Tim McGraw, who is set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame later this year, delivers a performance of "Song For America." The appearance serves as a reminder of McGraw's lasting influence on the genre as he prepares to receive one of country music's highest honors.

Keith Urban delivered one of the evening's standout collaborations, performing both "Steal Away" and "We Go Back" alongside Michael McDonald from Urban's recently released album Flow State. Pairing Urban's contemporary country sound with McDonald's unmistakable vocals.

The special also shines a spotlight on country music's next generation. Ella Langley performs both "Be Her" and her breakout hit "Choosin' Texas," showcasing the talent that has quickly made her a fan favorite. Meanwhile, The Red Clay Strays bring "Fool's Gold" to the stage following their Vocal Group of the Year win at the 59th Annual CMA Awards, proving why they continue to build momentum within the genre.

One of the night's standout moments features Carly Pearce and Riley Green performing their duet "If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay." Their chemistry on stage translates seamlessly to the live setting, earning a strong reaction from the crowd. Pearce also takes a moment to reflect on her Kentucky bluegrass roots before joining bluegrass legends Ricky Skaggs and Molly Tuttle, along with 15-year-old prodigy Shay Morgan, for a performance of Sierra Hull's "From Now On." The collaboration serves as a celebration of the genre's rich musical heritage while highlighting its bright future.

Another major highlight is the reunion of Florida Georgia Line. After pursuing solo careers since announcing an indefinite hiatus in 2022, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley reunited on the CMA Fest stage for the first time in nearly five years. Their performances of "Round Here" and "Cruise" instantly became some of the festival's most talked-about moments. The crowd reaction made it clear that fans have missed seeing the duo together, and their appearance sparked renewed excitement about what the future may hold for the chart-topping pair.

The special also includes Cody Johnson and Brothers Osborne teaming up for "Fool Proof," a collaboration that showcases some of country music's strongest vocal talent. Jason Aldean performs "Don't Tell On Me," while Blake Shelton delivers "Let Him In Anyway." Russell Dickerson first energizes the crowd with "Happen to Me" before delighting fans by bringing out Fetty Wap for their song, "Boots," creating one of the night's most unexpected cross-genre moments.

Throughout the evening, viewers will also get a glimpse behind the scenes of CMA Fest. One particularly memorable segment features Riley Green riding through the festival grounds in a golf cart with Luke Bryan. The pair reminisce about Bryan's many years performing at CMA Fest before the superstar takes the stage for a performance of "Country and She Knows It."

Green later trades hosting duties for performer mode as he returns to the stage for a performance of "Change My Mind," reminding viewers why he's become one of country music's most popular artists both on stage and as this year's host.

The special concludes with a fitting finale as Lainey Wilson and Tim McGraw come together for a crowd-pleasing rendition of McGraw's classic country hit "I Like It, I Love It." The performance brings together two generations of country superstars and sends fans home with one final sing-along moment worthy of closing out one of the genre's biggest celebrations.



Whether you're tuning in for country legends, rising stars, surprise collaborations, emotional tributes, or one of the year's biggest reunions, the CMA Fest television special captures the energy, excitement, and community spirit that make Nashville the heart of country music. For fans across the country, it's the next best thing to being there in person.

CMA Fest 2026 presented by SoFi premieres Thursday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, with streaming available the next day on Hulu.

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