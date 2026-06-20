"Jimmy Kimmel Live" Announces Lineup of Summer 2026 Guests Hosts
A collection of new and returning celebrity guest hosts have been revealed as Jimmy Kimmel takes a summer break.
Jimmy Kimmel is getting ready to take his annual summer break, but as always, he’s leaving the keys to his show in great hands.
What’s Happening:
- Following a tumultuous year, that included briefly getting taken off the air, Jimmy Kimmel is about to take his much-deserved summer break.
- This year’s guest hosts include Anthony Anderson, Tiffany Haddish, Ike Barinholtz, Colman Domingo and Jelly Roll.
- In his final monologue for the season, Kimmel revealed the guest hosts – which will also feature Rosie O'Donnell's return to US TV screens – while getting a visit from a certain celebrity enemy.
- While Anderson, Haddish, and Jell Roll have previously guest hosted the show, this marks new territory for Domingo and Barinholtz
- Tiffany Haddish will lead things off, hosting the week of July 6.
- This marks the sixth year that Kimmel has taken a summer break from hosting, something which is actually baked into his ABC contract.
- Meanwhile, Kimmel's lovable sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez will be hitting the dance floor on the new season of Dancing with the Stars.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
More Disney TV News:
- Jeopardy! Masters is returning to ABC this August, pitting together some of the game's most elite champions for the chance to win $500,000.
- Quinta Brunson has signed a major new overall deal with 20th Television, marking one of the most significant showrunner moves of the year.
- Disney has picked up the global phenomenon Warrior Cats for an animated adaptation.
- Season 22 of Project Runway is almost upon us, and Freeform has shared a new trailer and this season's lineup of guest judges.
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