"Jimmy Kimmel Live" Announces Lineup of Summer 2026 Guests Hosts

A collection of new and returning celebrity guest hosts have been revealed as Jimmy Kimmel takes a summer break.

Jimmy Kimmel is getting ready to take his annual summer break, but as always, he’s leaving the keys to his show in great hands.

What’s Happening:

  • Following a tumultuous year, that included briefly getting taken off the air, Jimmy Kimmel is about to take his much-deserved summer break.
  • This year’s guest hosts include Anthony Anderson, Tiffany Haddish, Ike Barinholtz, Colman Domingo and Jelly Roll.
  • In his final monologue for the season, Kimmel revealed the guest hosts – which will also feature Rosie O'Donnell's return to US TV screens – while getting a visit from a certain celebrity enemy.

  • While Anderson, Haddish, and Jell Roll have previously guest hosted the show, this marks new territory for Domingo and Barinholtz
  • Tiffany Haddish will lead things off, hosting the week of July 6.
  • This marks the sixth year that Kimmel has taken a summer break from hosting, something which is actually baked into his ABC contract.
  • Meanwhile, Kimmel's lovable sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez will be hitting the dance floor on the new season of Dancing with the Stars.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

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