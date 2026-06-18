"Dancing With The Stars" Hopes for More Late Night Sidekick Success with New Cast Reveal
Do you think he'll bring tequila to the ballroom?
Perhaps hoping for a similar run to what happened last season, Dancing With The Stars has tapped another late night sidekick for the upcoming season.
What's Happening:
- As we get closer to debut of the next season of Dancing With The Stars on ABC, we're getting another addition to the cast this time around.
- The official announcement came via the official X account for the show, revealing that Guillermo Rodriguez, the security guard sidekick to the titular host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be in the upcoming season's competition.
- Guillermo has long been a staple of the program, sitting off to the side and laughing at and adding comments to Jimmy Kimmel's monologues and interviews on the popular late night program.
- He is also sent on assignments, including his popular appearances on the red carpet at awards shows where he is hiding a bottle of tequila to do shots with the celebs as they arrive.
- Based on last season, Late Night sidekicks have the potential to do rather well on the show as we saw with Andy Richter, who had a similar role on the different late night programs hosted by Conan O'Brien.
- Guillermo joins previously announced cast for the season, including:
- The full cast of celebrities and professional dancers will be announced Wednesday, September 2, on Good Morning America.
- Dancing With The Stars will once again simulcast LIVE this fall across ABC and Disney+ and stream next day on Hulu.
- The new season will have a lot to live up to, as the hit series shattered records during its 34th season, all building up to the show's best season finale in 10 years.
- For the second season in a row, the 34th season stood as the number one entertainment series among adults 18-49 and over 35 days of multiplatform viewing, averaging 10 million total viewers.
- Additionally, the 34th season celebrated record shattering voting turnout, with 72 million votes during the finale, and nearly half-a-billion votes across the season.
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