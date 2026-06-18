"Dancing With The Stars" Hopes for More Late Night Sidekick Success with New Cast Reveal

Do you think he'll bring tequila to the ballroom?
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Perhaps hoping for a similar run to what happened last season, Dancing With The Stars has tapped another late night sidekick for the upcoming season.

What's Happening:

  • As we get closer to debut of the next season of Dancing With The Stars on ABC, we're getting another addition to the cast this time around.
  • The official announcement came via the official X account for the show, revealing that Guillermo Rodriguez, the security guard sidekick to the titular host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be in the upcoming season's competition.
  • Guillermo has long been a staple of the program, sitting off to the side and laughing at and adding comments to Jimmy Kimmel's monologues and interviews on the popular late night program.
  • He is also sent on assignments, including his popular appearances on the red carpet at awards shows where he is hiding a bottle of tequila to do shots with the celebs as they arrive.
  • Based on last season, Late Night sidekicks have the potential to do rather well on the show as we saw with Andy Richter, who had a similar role on the different late night programs hosted by Conan O'Brien.
  • Guillermo joins previously announced cast for the season, including:
  • The full cast of celebrities and professional dancers will be announced Wednesday, September 2, on Good Morning America.
  • Dancing With The Stars will once again simulcast LIVE this fall across ABC and Disney+ and stream next day on Hulu.
  • The new season will have a lot to live up to, as the hit series shattered records during its 34th season, all building up to the show's best season finale in 10 years.
  • For the second season in a row, the 34th season stood as the number one entertainment series among adults 18-49 and over 35 days of multiplatform viewing, averaging 10 million total viewers.
  • Additionally, the 34th season celebrated record shattering voting turnout, with 72 million votes during the finale, and nearly half-a-billion votes across the season.

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Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
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