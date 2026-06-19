Who Will Win $500,000? Meet the Elite Contestants Competing in Season 4 of "Jeopardy! Masters"
Ken Jennings returns as host for another epic competition on ABC.
This ABC game show brings together one of TV's most popular game’s highest-ranked players and returns in August. What is Jeopardy! Masters?
What's Happening:
- The fourth annual Jeopardy! Masters tournament will be hosted by regular series host Ken Jennings, and will feature the year’s elite Jeopardy! champions as they face off for the grand prize of $500,000.
- The lineup of top players is as follows:
- Reigning Jeopardy! Masters champion Yogesh Raut
- Returning finalist Juveria Zaheer
- Returning finalist Victoria Groce
- 2026 Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions winner Paolo Pasco
- 2026 Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament winner Andrew He
- 2026 Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament runner-up Long Nguyen
- Andrew He will make his return to the Jeopardy! Masters stage after competing in the first edition of the tournament.
- The 2026 Jeopardy! Masters tournament will premiere Tuesday, August 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC (streaming the next day on Hulu) and will air across the following nine episodes:
- Tuesday through Friday, August 25-28 (Episodes 1-4)
- Tuesday through Friday, September 1-4 (Episodes 5-8)
- Tuesday, September 8 — Finale
More Disney TV News:
- Quinta Brunson has signed a major new overall deal with 20th Television, marking one of the most significant showrunner moves of the year.
- Disney has picked up the global phenomenon Warrior Cats for an animated adaptation.
- Season 22 of Project Runway is almost upon us, and Freeform has shared a new trailer and this season's lineup of guest judges.
- Jimmy Kimmel's lovable sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez will be hitting the dance floor on the new season of Dancing with the Stars.
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