Who Will Win $500,000? Meet the Elite Contestants Competing in Season 4 of "Jeopardy! Masters"

Ken Jennings returns as host for another epic competition on ABC.

This ABC game show brings together one of TV's most popular game’s highest-ranked players and returns in August. What is Jeopardy! Masters?

What's Happening:

The fourth annual Jeopardy! Masters tournament will be hosted by regular series host Ken Jennings, and will feature the year’s elite Jeopardy! champions as they face off for the grand prize of $500,000.

The lineup of top players is as follows: Reigning Jeopardy! Masters champion Yogesh Raut Returning finalist Juveria Zaheer Returning finalist Victoria Groce 2026 Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions winner Paolo Pasco 2026 Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament winner Andrew He 2026 Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament runner-up Long Nguyen

Andrew He will make his return to the Jeopardy! Masters stage after competing in the first edition of the tournament.

The 2026 Jeopardy! Masters tournament will premiere Tuesday, August 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC (streaming the next day on Hulu) and will air across the following nine episodes: Tuesday through Friday, August 25-28 (Episodes 1-4) Tuesday through Friday, September 1-4 (Episodes 5-8) Tuesday, September 8 — Finale



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