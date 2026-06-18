"Abbott Elementary" Creator Quinta Brunson Inks Five-Year Pact With Disney’s 20th Television

Quinta Brunson has signed a major new overall deal with Disney’s 20th Television, marking one of the most significant showrunner moves of the year.

What’s Happening:

Deadline is exclusively reporting that Quinta Brunson has signed a five-year overall deal with 20th Television through her production company, Fifth Chance Productions.

The agreement follows the expiration of her four-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television.

Under the new pact, Brunson will write, develop, and executive produce projects across Disney Entertainment Television’s brands and platforms.

The move is notable because Brunson is leaving a studio while her hit series, Abbott Elementary, remains at the peak of its popularity.

Brunson will remain closely connected to Abbott Elementary, which is co-produced by 20th Television and airs on ABC, both owned by Disney.

Abbott Elementary is set to begin its sixth season this fall and remains one of broadcast television’s top performing comedies.

The series has won four Emmy Awards, including two for Brunson for writing and Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Disney’s acquisition of Brunson is viewed as a major win amid uncertainty surrounding the future of Warner Bros. as its parent company is headed towards a merger with Paramount.

Brunson remains committed to Abbott Elementary through an eight-season acting deal and will continue serving as an executive producer for the life of the series.

She will continue co-showrunning the series alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker.

Brunson will also expand Fifth Chance Productions, which hired Head of Creative Affairs Erin Wehrenberg in 2024.

Before creating Abbott Elementary, Brunson worked on several television projects, including guest and recurring roles on shows produced by both 20th Television and Warner Bros. Television.

For the 2025–26 season, Abbott Elementary ranks as television’s No. 1 comedy among several key adult demographics and is the most-streamed broadcast comedy across multiple audience categories.

In addition to its Emmy success, the series has earned three Golden Globe Awards and a Peabody Award.

What They’re Saying:

Quinta Brunson: “I am so grateful to work alongside Disney, Warner Bros. Television, and 20th Television on Abbott Elementary. Building this show together has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career, and I am incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished through this partnership. As we continue to grow and evolve the series, I’m thrilled to officially establish Fifth Chance under the Disney and 20th Television banner. This partnership represents an exciting next chapter for me as a creator, producer, and storyteller, and I look forward to developing new projects with the incredible teams at Disney and 20th Television. I’m deeply thankful to Dana Walden, Debra OConnell, Craig Erwich, Karey Burke, and everyone who has supported our vision and placed their trust in me and my team.”

“I am so grateful to work alongside Disney, Warner Bros. Television, and 20th Television on Abbott Elementary. Building this show together has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career, and I am incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished through this partnership. As we continue to grow and evolve the series, I’m thrilled to officially establish Fifth Chance under the Disney and 20th Television banner. This partnership represents an exciting next chapter for me as a creator, producer, and storyteller, and I look forward to developing new projects with the incredible teams at Disney and 20th Television. I’m deeply thankful to Dana Walden, Debra OConnell, Craig Erwich, Karey Burke, and everyone who has supported our vision and placed their trust in me and my team.” Debra OConnell, Chairman, Disney Entertainment Television: “Quinta is a cultural force and one of the most original and influential storytellers in entertainment today. Through Abbott Elementary, she has redefined the half-hour comedy and built one of television’s most beloved and acclaimed series. We’re proud to expand our partnership and continue investing in Quinta’s extraordinary creative future as she brings new stories to fans across our iconic brands and platforms.”

“Quinta is a cultural force and one of the most original and influential storytellers in entertainment today. Through Abbott Elementary, she has redefined the half-hour comedy and built one of television’s most beloved and acclaimed series. We’re proud to expand our partnership and continue investing in Quinta’s extraordinary creative future as she brings new stories to fans across our iconic brands and platforms.” Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group and WBD US Networks: “It’s been a tremendous honor to work with Quinta, truly one of the industry’s most visionary creators. We look forward to working with her and Disney on many more seasons of the highly acclaimed Abbott Elementary, and wish Quinta nothing but the best in all her future endeavors.”

Melissa Schemmenti on Hulu:

Recently, as a part of Hulu’s Hularious lineup, Abbott Elementary star Lisa Ann Walter has debuted a new comedy special on the streamer.

The comedy veteran, whose acting chops have cemented her into the hearts of generations of fans, blew Laughing Place’s Alex Reif away!

Giving it 4.5/5 stars, make sure you check out Alex’s full review of Lisa Ann Walter: It Was An Accident.

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