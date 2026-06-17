Denise Amber Lee's Husband and Son Speak Out After Killer's Execution in New "20/20"

The special features new interviews with Denise Amber Lee’s husband and son while revisiting the chilling case nearly 20 years after her murder.

An all-new episode of 20/20 revisits the tragic kidnapping and murder of young mother Denise Amber Lee, featuring new interviews with her husband and son following the recent execution of her convicted killer nearly two decades after the crime.

What's Happening:

ABC News’ 20/20 will revisit the kidnapping and murder of 21-year-old mother Denise Amber Lee in the all-new episode, “Her Last Call."

The special comes just months after convicted killer Michael King was executed in March, nearly two decades after Denise’s murder.

20/20 co-anchor Deborah Roberts reports on the case, featuring new interviews with Denise’s husband and son following King’s execution.

Denise disappeared from her North Port, Florida home, leaving behind two young children who were found alone when her husband returned from work and called 911.

Denise’s father, a veteran sheriff’s detective, joined the search effort as investigators raced to find her.

The case became known for a series of chilling 911 calls made during the abduction, including one placed by Denise herself using her captor’s cellphone.

Witnesses also contacted 911 with information, including a crucial eyewitness report that Denise’s family believes may have offered a chance to save her life.

20/20: Her Last Call airs Friday, June 19 from 9:00–11:00 p.m. ET on ABC and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

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