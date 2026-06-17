Janelle James Developing New Comedy Series "Rock City" for Hulu

The Abbott Elementary star is executive producing a comedy about a woman who inherits a mysterious tourist attraction in the Virgin Islands.

Janelle James may soon be trading the halls of an elementary school for the beaches of the Caribbean. The Abbott Elementary breakout star is developing a new comedy series at Hulu titled Rock City, teaming up with Happy Endings creator David Caspe for a project that blends family drama, island culture, and the potential for plenty of comedic chaos. While the series remains in the early stages of development, the project already brings together two of comedy television's most recognizable creative voices.

What’s Happening:

According to the official logline, Rock City follows a woman who returns to her hometown in the Virgin Islands after inheriting a local tourist attraction from her estranged father. What initially appears to be a simple beachfront bar and grill quickly turns into something much bigger, as she discovers that her inheritance includes far more than she ever expected, according to Variety.

The premise taps into a familiar television setup, a reluctant homecoming, but places it within a unique setting rarely explored in mainstream American sitcoms. The Virgin Islands backdrop could provide a fresh visual and cultural identity for the series while creating opportunities for stories centered on community, family legacy, tourism, and the challenges of preserving a local business in a changing world.

Although James is attached as an executive producer, sources indicate that it is still too early to determine whether she will also star in the series. At present, she does not have a deal in place to appear on screen should the project move forward.

The series is being produced by Universal Television and will be executive produced by both James and Caspe.

For James, the project represents another significant step in a career that has rapidly expanded since she became a fan favorite on Abbott Elementary. Her portrayal of the hilariously self-centered yet surprisingly effective principal Ava Coleman has earned widespread critical acclaim and transformed her into one of television's most recognizable comedic performers.

In addition to multiple Emmy nominations, James has received recognition from organizations including the Critics Choice Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Independent Spirit Awards, and Gotham Awards. Her performance on Abbott Elementary continues to be one of the show's standout elements, with Ava's unpredictable leadership style frequently delivering some of the series' biggest laughs.

Before her success on network television, James built her reputation as a stand-up comedian, writer, and performer. She previously worked as a writer and actor on Black Monday and contributed to Apple TV+'s animated musical comedy Central Park. Her stand-up career has included tours alongside comedy heavyweights such as Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, and David Cross, while her work was spotlighted in Netflix's The Stand Ups. In 2020, she was named one of Variety's "10 Comics to Watch."

Caspe brings his own impressive comedy credentials to the project. Best known as the creator of Happy Endings, which remains a beloved cult favorite among sitcom fans, Caspe has also co-created Black Monday and served as a creative force behind Peacock's Mr. Throwback starring Stephen Curry and Adam Pally.

The pairing of James and Caspe could prove particularly intriguing given their complementary backgrounds. James' sharp comedic voice and performance experience, combined with Caspe's track record of creating ensemble comedies with memorable characters, may help Rock City stand out in Hulu's growing comedy lineup.

The project also reflects Hulu's continued investment in original comedy programming as the streaming platform looks to expand its slate with distinctive concepts and established creative talent. While Rock City has not yet received a series order, the involvement of James and Caspe is likely to attract attention from both industry observers and fans eager to see what the duo creates.

For now, Rock City remains in development, but with an inventive premise, a tropical setting, and two acclaimed comedy talents behind it, the series is already shaping up as one to watch.

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