Hulu and Disney+ Original "Rivals" Renewed for Season 3
With Season 2 at its halfway point, the David Tennant-led comedy-drama is secured for another round of episodes.
Midway through the airing of its second season, Hulu original series Rivals has been renewed for Season 3.
What's Happening:
- The Hulu original series Rivals -- which airs as a Disney+ original series internationally -- has been renewed for Season 3.
- This is a somewhat early announcement, given Rivals is currently in the midst of a mid-season break as it airs Season 2, with the first six episodes of that season wrapping up on June 5 and the remaining episodes set to begin airing in November.
- The titular rivalry in Rivals is one between British nobleman and politician Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell) and the wealthy Tony (David Tennant), in a comedy-drama set in the second half of the 1980s.
- The early official longline for Season 3 of course has to be a bit vague to not give away spoilers for the remainder of Season 2, but reads, "As the dust settles post the scandalous revelations in Season 2, we see the stakes become higher and the alliances more fragile, with nothing staying buried for long. New romances blossom, old flames rekindle and shocking secrets will be spilled in this third series which takes everyone’s favorite rivalries to the next level. In a world of power, passion and betrayal, everyone has something to lose."
- David Tennant is definitely keeping busy in the Hulu / Disney+ orbit, having also recently signed onto Only Murders in the Building Season 6, which brings Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez's main characters from that show to the UK.
- Rivals' cast also includes Aidan Turner as Declan O’Hara, Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook, Bella Maclean as Taggie O’Hara, Katherine Parkinson as Lizzie Vereker, Danny Dyer as Freddie Jones, Victoria Smurfit as Maud O’Hara, Claire Rushbrook as Lady Monica Baddingham, Oliver Chris as James Vereker, Lisa McGrillis as Valerie Jones, Emily Atack as Sarah Stratton, Rufus Jones as Paul Stratton, Luca Pasqualino as Basil ‘Bas’ Baddingham, Catriona Chandler as Caitlin O'Hara and Annabel Scholey as Beattie Johnson, Gary Lamont as Charles Fairburn, Hubert Burton as Gerald Middleton, Gabriel Tierney as Patrick O’Hara, Lara Peake as Daysee Butler and Bryony Hannah as Dierdre Kilpatrick.
- Rivals debuted in 2024 with an eight-episode first season, before increasing up to 12 episodes for Season 2 and now for Season 3.
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