David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan, Jodie Whittaker, and More Join "Only Murders in the Building" Season 6

Hulu’s hit mystery-comedy expands its already star-studded cast as production continues in the United Kingdom for the show's sixth season.

The halls of the Arconia are getting a little more crowded and a lot more star-studded when Only Murders in the Building returns for its sixth season.

What’s Happening:

According to Variety, the hit Hulu mystery-comedy has officially added an impressive new group of recurring guest stars, bringing together fan-favorite actors from some of television and film’s biggest franchises as production continues overseas.

According to Variety, Season 6 will welcome David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan, Jodie Whittaker, Jim Broadbent, Adrian Lukis, Richard Ayoade, and Kathryn Hunter in recurring roles, further expanding an already packed ensemble.

The latest casting announcement continues a tradition that has become synonymous with the award-winning series. Since its debut in 2021, Only Murders in the Building has become known not only for its clever mysteries and sharp comedy, but also for attracting an extraordinary roster of guest stars. Each season has introduced new suspects, victims, and eccentric personalities, helping to keep viewers guessing while showcasing some of the entertainment industry's most recognizable faces.

Season 6 is currently filming in the United Kingdom, marking a significant change of scenery for amateur sleuths Charles-Haden Savage, Oliver Putnam, and Mabel Mora, played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

Following the shocking events of the Season 5 finale, the trio will travel across the Atlantic to investigate the death of media personality Cinda Canning, opening the door for a host of new characters and suspects.

The move to the U.K. appears to have inspired a distinctly British flavor for the show's newest cast additions.

Tennant and Whittaker, both known for their acclaimed runs on Doctor Who, headline the latest wave of performers. Coughlan joins the series after becoming an international breakout star through Bridgerton and Derry Girls, while Broadbent brings decades of film experience from projects including Moulin Rouge! and Bridget Jones's Diary.

Comedy fans will also recognize Ayoade from The IT Crowd, while Hunter has earned critical acclaim for performances in films such as Poor Things and The Tragedy of Macbeth.

The newly announced stars join an already impressive Season 6 roster. Previously revealed recurring guest stars include Martin Freeman, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Jamie Demetriou, Anjana Vasan, Jane Horrocks, Derek Jacobi, Lesley Nicol, Jennifer Saunders, Sean Teale, Simone Ashley, Amar Chadha-Patel, Rhea Norwood, Matthew Beard, and Sharon Horgan.

Meanwhile, returning cast member Michael Cyril Creighton is confirmed to reprise his role, while fans have also spotted Oscar-winning actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph on set. However, Hulu has yet to officially confirm her involvement in the upcoming season.

Behind the scenes, the series continues to be guided by co-creators Steve Martin and John Hoffman. The duo serves as writers and executive producers alongside Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Ben Smith, Jennifer Crittenden, and Gabrielle Allan. The series is produced by 20th Television.

While plot details remain largely under wraps, the growing cast suggests that Season 6 may be one of the show's biggest and most ambitious installments yet. With an international setting, a fresh mystery, and a lineup packed with acclaimed performers from both sides of the Atlantic, Only Murders in the Building appears poised to continue its streak as one of television’s most beloved and star-powered comedies.

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