"20/20" Examines Samantha Stites' 13-Year Stalking Nightmare and Escape from a Soundproof Bunker

Tonight on an all-new 20/20, a college freshman becomes the target of a relentless stalker whose dangerous obsession escalates into a terrifying ordeal, forcing her into a desperate struggle for survival and freedom.

What's Happening:

After meeting Christopher Thomas in 2011, Samantha Stites became the target of a years-long stalking campaign that followed her to restaurants, grocery stores, sporting events and other locations.

The situation escalated dramatically in 2022 when Thomas allegedly broke into Samantha's home, kidnapped her and transported her to a soundproof bunker he had built inside a storage unit near her Michigan home.

Trapped and isolated from the outside world, Samantha was forced to rely on her determination and resourcefulness to survive and ultimately escape.

The new 20/20 special features Samantha's firsthand account of more than a decade of stalking, fear and resilience.

Viewers will also see police interview footage, storage unit surveillance video and evidence recovered from Thomas' phone.

Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror airs Friday, June 12 from 9:00–11:00 p.m. ET on ABC and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Samantha's story was previously chronicled in the Hulu docuseries, also titled Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror, which you can read our review of.

More Disney TV News:

This week, IMPACT x Nightline investigates the shocking case of a former member of a popular boy band who became the target of an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

FX's Adults is heading back to the beginning with a special prequel episode next month, revealing how the group's story first began.

Several Disney television projects have scored nominations at this year's Television Critics Association Awards.

Hulu has acquired a new comedy series called Music Theories from writers Michael Vlamis and Kyle Anderson.