"IMPACT x Nightline" Investigates How a Former Boy Band Member Was Targeted in a Wild Murder Plot
"IMPACT x Nightline: The Boy Band Murder Plot?" is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
This week’s edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline investigates the shocking case of a former member of a popular boy band who became the target of an alleged murder-for-hire plot.
What's Happening:
- IMPACT x Nightline delves into the shocking case of a former boy band member who became the target of a wild murder-for-hire plot allegedly orchestrated by his influencer ex-girlfriend and her father.
- As investigators unravel the twists and turns of a relationship gone wrong, the special explores the motives, evidence and dramatic allegations that led to criminal charges.
- Through interviews and a detailed examination of the case, IMPACT x Nightline reveals how a seemingly picture-perfect online romance spiraled into an extraordinary criminal investigation across multiple states.
- Interviews include the following:
- Cynthia Kaiser, former deputy assistant director for the FBI Cyber Division
- Josh Margolin, ABC News chief investigative reporter
- Ana Garcia, host, True Crime News podcast
- Julissa Bermudez, host and entrepreneur
- Brian Buckmire, ABC News chief legal analyst
- Kelley Carter, ABC News contributor
- Rocsi Diaz, ABC News contributor
- IMPACT x Nightline: The Boy Band Murder Plot? is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
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