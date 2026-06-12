"IMPACT x Nightline" Investigates How a Former Boy Band Member Was Targeted in a Wild Murder Plot

This week’s edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline investigates the shocking case of a former member of a popular boy band who became the target of an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

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IMPACT x Nightline delves into the shocking case of a former boy band member who became the target of a wild murder-for-hire plot allegedly orchestrated by his influencer ex-girlfriend and her father.

As investigators unravel the twists and turns of a relationship gone wrong, the special explores the motives, evidence and dramatic allegations that led to criminal charges.

Through interviews and a detailed examination of the case, IMPACT x Nightline reveals how a seemingly picture-perfect online romance spiraled into an extraordinary criminal investigation across multiple states.

Interviews include the following: Cynthia Kaiser, former deputy assistant director for the FBI Cyber Division

Josh Margolin, ABC News chief investigative reporter

Ana Garcia, host, True Crime News podcast

Julissa Bermudez, host and entrepreneur

Brian Buckmire, ABC News chief legal analyst

Kelley Carter, ABC News contributor

Rocsi Diaz, ABC News contributor

IMPACT x Nightline: The Boy Band Murder Plot? is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.