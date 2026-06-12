Kathryn Newton Cast in Hulu's New Drama Pilot "Durango" Alongside Cooper Hoffman

The story of two Gen Z nobodies, "Durango" was given a pilot order by the streamer earlier this year.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come star Kathryn Newton has been cast in Hulu's drama pilot Durango.

What's Happening:

Variety reports that Newton will star opposite Cooper Hoffman in Hulu's underdevelopment pilot Durango, which was given a pilot order back in March.

Durango tells the story of two Gen Z nobodies, Bunny (Newton) and Mikey (Hoffman), one a down-and-out waitress, the other a washed up ski-bum, whose lives are placed in peril after they impulsively grab a pile of money from Mikey’s ex (fake) wife, and her current (real) Russian gangster lover.

Newton's Bunny is described as “beguiling, wild and deeply guarded.” She is “someone who’s always been determined to keep moving — and her latest stop in Durango is no different. She doesn’t trust easily, but something about local snowboarding legend Mikey gets through. When the two end up in the wrong place at the wrong time, the secrets she’s spent years burying may finally claw their way out.”

The pilot hails from Y: The Last Man showrunner Eliza Clark, who also executive produces alongside Michael Ellenberg.

Newton has become somewhat of a horror icon in recent years, putting in memorable performances in Ready or Not 2, Abigail, Freaky and Lisa Frankenstein.

She also appeared as Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a role which she'll reprise in this December's Avengers: Doomsday .

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