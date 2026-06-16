Hulu Animayhem Back at Anime Expo!

In the meantime, you can watch several titles on Hulu right now.

Returning to the Los Angeles Convention Center for Anime Expo 2026, July 2 through July 5, Hulu Animayhem will once again provide fans with an activation designed to bring them into the worlds of some of their favorite anime. Using the Japanese concept of “yokocho,” which can mean “alleyway,” the booth will recreate an atmosphere of the hidden side streets of Japan, chock-full of engaging exhibits and memorabilia from top Hulu shows.

Surrounded by paper lanterns, cherry blossoms, characters, and interactive moments, attendees can explore the Hulu Animayhem Yokocho at their own pace, making new anime discoveries at every turn.

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War

Step into the world of BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War and take your place alongside life-size standees of Ganju, Chad, Ichigo, Orihime, and Uryu. Fans can step into the sixth spot in the lineup to capture a selfie-station keepsake, instantly delivered to a branded digital frame.



Naruto

Get a close-up look at Naruto’s favorite restaurant and take a seat beside a 2D cutout of him at the open stools. Pose for photos with bowls of (faux) ramen!

Rooster Fighter

Join life-size cutouts of Keiji, Piyoko, and Elizabeth for the Rooster Fighter Dance Challenge! Here, fans can dance solo or with friends as animated character overlays dance alongside them in a recorded video keepsake. If you get lucky, you might just get a surprise visit from an actual rooster mascot.



Tokyo Revengers

Experience the world of Toman as a full-width street wall features iconic Tokyo Revengers art with the legendary dragon tattoo at its center.

Mission: Yozakura Family

The Yozakura family overslept, and you only have 60 seconds to pack the family’s gear! Fans can participate in a collaborative puzzle-like game, racing to pack the family’s case as quickly as possible.

Though I Am An Inept Villainess

Meet up with Kou Reirin and Shu Keigetus on the Maiden Court. Guests will be asked a question and then, depending on the answer, will join either side for their court portrait photo op.

Undead Unluck: Winter Arc

Face off with Apocalypse – the devilish book that always has something to say. Don’t get whisked into the Winter Arc confrontation!

Need to catch up on your anime before the Expo? All these titles and more are streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.