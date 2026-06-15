Disney Announces Star-Studded "Disney Celebrates America: Nashville's Star-Spangled Bash" for Fourth of July Celebration

Ryan Seacrest will host the live coast-to-coast special featuring Tim McGraw, Reba McEntire, Nick Jonas, Boyz II Men, and more as part of Disney’s America 250 celebration.

This Independence Day, Disney is going bigger than ever before. As part of the nationwide celebration of America's 250th anniversary, Disney is teaming up with ABC and Nashville's biggest music stars for a live television event that’ll bring chart-topping performances, spectacular fireworks, and a patriotic celebration brought directly to broadcast television.

What’s Happening:

ABC has announced the lineup and details for Disney Celebrates America: Nashville's Star-Spangled Bash, a glorious three-hour live special airing coast-to-coast on Saturday, July 4, from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. EDT.

Hosted by Emmy Award-winning television personality Ryan Seacrest, the event will bring together some of the biggest names in music while serving as a centerpiece of Disney's company-wide celebration honoring the United States' semiquincentennial.

Broadcast live from downtown Nashville, the special is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of attendees to the city's entertainment district while simultaneously reaching viewers across the country through an expansive Disney media platform rollout. The event will air on ABC and ABC News Live, while also streaming across Disney+, Hulu, the ESPN App, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic, making it one of the most widely distributed holiday specials for the network.

Mark your calendars — this Fourth of July just got a whole lot bigger.

Don’t miss Disney Celebrates America: Nashville's Star-Spangled Bash for a night of live music, fireworks, and celebration like no other. pic.twitter.com/2lfN0M6whG — ABC (@ABCNetwork) June 15, 2026

Headlining the celebration is a diverse lineup of performers spanning country, pop, R&B, rock, and Christian music. Viewers can tune in for performances from The All-American Rejects, Boyz II Men, Brothers Osborne, Clint Black, Elizabeth Nichols, Emily Ann Roberts, Lauren Daigle, Little Big Town, NE-YO, Nick Jonas, Reba McEntire, Sublime, and Tim McGraw.

Beyond the musical performances, the special will feature a massive fireworks and drone spectacular, billed as one of the largest displays in the United States. The show will be synchronized to a live score performed by the Grammy Award-winning Nashville Symphony, creating a unique blend of live music and cutting-edge technology.

Disney Parks fans will also have something special to look forward to. Adding a touch of Disney magic to the evening, the broadcast will include coverage of patriotic fireworks displays from the Disneyland Resort, connecting celebrations on both coasts as part of the nationwide event.

The special will also feature additional personalities throughout the broadcast. Emily Ann Roberts will serve as a backstage correspondent, offering viewers behind-the-scenes access to performers and festivities, while comedian John Crist will take on the role of man-on-the-street reporter, capturing reactions and stories from attendees throughout Nashville.

The event serves as a cornerstone of “Disney Celebrates America," a company-wide initiative commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States through programming, community engagement, storytelling, and experiences across Disney's many brands and businesses.

The celebration extends beyond a single evening. Beginning July 3 and continuing through July 4, Disney will launch an unprecedented 24-hour cross-platform broadcast event featuring content from ABC Entertainment, ABC News, ESPN, and National Geographic. The programming initiative will span ABC, ABC News Live, Disney+, Hulu, the ESPN App, Freeform, FX, National Geographic, and local ABC-owned television stations and affiliates.

As America prepares to celebrate a historic milestone, Disney's Nashville-based spectacular aims to bring together music, storytelling, patriotism, and entertainment in a way only Disney can. With a superstar lineup, coast-to-coast distribution, and dazzling fireworks displays stretching from Nashville to Disneyland, Disney Celebrates America: Nashville's Star-Spangled Bash is shaping up to be one of the biggest Fourth of July television events of the year.

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